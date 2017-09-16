Omar Archer contrite before court

Outspoken community activist Omar Archer yesterday apologized to Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson and said that he accepts that he was wrong to make “adverse and malicious” comments on social media about the court.

“I would not only seek to apologize to the court but to you as an individual,” Archer said.

“I apologize to the entire judiciary. I not only want to say that I’m sorry but that I will be guided in the future with my words and actions.”

Archer accepted that he made contemptuous comments about the court and Grant-Thompson.

Grant-Thompson said she would make her ruling on Archer’s fate on Wednesday, September 20 at 10 a.m.

Attorney Fred Smith appeared on behalf of Archer.

Archer and former radio talk show host Christina “Chrissy Love” Thompson made certain remarks on social media about the court and about former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson.

Last month, Grant-Thompson granted Gibson bail hours after he was charged in a magistrate’s court with 36 counts, including extortion and bribery.

Thompson, who was also supposed to attend court yesterday, was absent. A warrant for her arrest was issued, though it is suspended until next Wednesday.

Grant-Thompson said on the night Archer and Thompson made their remarks, she had “never seen such a plethora of messages on my phone”.

“My phone is usually the quiet phone in the house,” she told Archer.

“The church sent me your communication. Members of the bar sent me your communication. My hairdresser sent me your communication. My family sent me your communication.”

Grant-Thompson said she had originally asked Archer and Thompson to appear before her so that she could play the “alleged tapes” they made and help them see the error of their ways.

“That olive branch was rejected,” she said.

“Your client then took it upon himself to issue a national broadcast.”

Smith indicated to the court that Archer was contrite in his apology and asked that the “contentious” content in the summons not be read in court.

“The entire tenor of your conduct this morning has been to limit the damage done,” Grant-Thompson told Smith.

Instead of having the specifics of Archer’s comments read in court, Grant-Thompson asked him to read over the summons in court.

“In relation to those matters and the charges of contempt, do you accept it?” she asked Archer.

He said, “Yes.”

She asked him if he understood that “as judges we have no axe to grind”.

He said, “Yes.”

Smith told the court that before coming to court, Archer issued a public apology on Facebook.

Justice Grant-Thompson ask that the apology also be played.

“One of the things I will ask is that where he has sinned he will cure,” she said.

Smith said, “I ask that the court be as merciful as the court can be”.



