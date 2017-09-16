Dorsett given more time to provide alibi

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister Kenred Dorsett is one step closer to being tried before a judge and jury for allegedly soliciting bribes from a man who had a contract at the New Providence Landfill.

Dorsett, 46, the erstwhile Minister of Environment, pleaded not guilty to allegations that he demanded and received $120,000 in bribes from Jonathan Ash during the 70-day lead up to the May 10 general election in which his party was ousted from office at his arraignment before Justice Bernard Turner.

Turner assigned the matter to Justice Carolita Bethell for trial and Dorsett is scheduled to make his first appearance before her on October 13 to receive a trial date.

Dorsett is charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

The offenses were allegedly committed between March 1 and May 9, 2017.

Damian Gomez, QC, and Wayne Munroe, QC, said that the lack of specificity in the particulars put Dorsett at a disadvantage in providing prosecutors with his alibi. Dorsett was given a 21-day window to present his alibi when he was committed to stand trial on the charges on September 1.

Gomez said, “It is almost impossible to give reasonable information that is practical. If you have a vague 70-day period, you could have hundreds of witnesses to say where he was.”

However, prosecutor Terry Archer said that the charges were clear.

He submitted, “There are specific allegations in the statement of the virtual complainant, along with the record of interview of the accused who admitted meeting with the virtual complainant as referenced in two of the allegations. Counsel has the statements. The question is whether he met with this man and whether he did what is alleged.”

In response, Munroe said that Archer had mischaracterized the nature of the alibi. He said it was the Crown’s duty to particularize the charges so that they could be defended.

In the end, Turner stayed the 21-day time limit for Dorsett to provide an alibi pending his appearance before Bethell.

Tommel Roker and Alex Morley also appeared for the defense.



