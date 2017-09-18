Defense force assists in rescue operations

Several Bahamian boaters were rescued via a joint effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, police force, Operations Bahamas and Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) and Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association in two separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident at 6:00 p.m., OPBAT reported that a 25-foot white vessel named “Whiplash” experienced mechanical problems two miles south of Bimini. A vessel from the Police Marine Division in Bimini was dispatched with a police officer along with two defense force marines on board. The disabled vessel along with its male occupant were safely brought into North Bimini.

In a second incident at 8:25 p.m., a 19-foot skiff was being towed by a 17-foot skiff in the area of Brown’s Boat Basin near the Poop Deck, East Bay Street. A 26-foot vessel named “Raptor” collided into the tow rope, resulting in minor damage to one of the vessels. Defense force patrol craft P-115 assisted the vessels, which were all escorted to the defense force’s Harbour Patrol Unit. None of the occupants on the vessels were injured.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to protect the territorial waters of The Bahamas and “Guard our Heritage”.