Former union leader Idena Burrows dies

Former President of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) Idena Burrows has died.

Burrows served as both president and vice president of the BCPOU.

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes noted in a statement yesterday that she played a critical role in the fight for women’s rights in the trade union movement in The Bahamas and in the Caribbean.

“She was a champion for the trade union movement for which the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) honored her during the 2015 Labour Day celebrations,” Foulkes said.

“Mrs. Burrows made a significant contribution to the BCPOU and to the trade union movement in The Bahamas. She served in many capacities in the movement. Her death is a loss to the trade union movement and to the NCTU.

“Mrs. Burrows served as a consultant for the government of The Bahamas and on a number of national boards as a trade unionist. She was instrumental in developing young trade union leaders, investing heavily in education and training.

“She was an avid churchgoer, a member of Evangelistic Temple and a family woman. Her role in developing young people in the church and trade union community was exemplary.”

Foulkes extended condolences to Burrows’ family on behalf of the government.