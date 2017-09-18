Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Students from storm-damaged islands being placed in other schools

  • Duncan Town All Age School on Ragged Island sustained significant damage. FILE


Published: Sep 18, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday the students on the Family Islands whose schools were damaged by Hurricane Irma earlier this month are being placed in several schools on New Providence.

“They are being absorbed,” Lloyd said. “They have been absorbed.”

He said, “Really only three islands had damage to schools, and they are Ragged Island, of course, Salina Point (Acklins) and Bimini.

“Bimini is going to be up and running within this week.

“Ragged Island students have been absorbed. Students are being absorbed.

“They are being placed in schools in the areas where they are staying with their families.”

Lloyd could not say how many students are being absorbed.

He also did not give an estimate on the cost to repair the damaged buildings, as they are “still being assessed”.

Hurricane Irma impacted Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Bimini.

Ragged Island was deemed uninhabitable.

In Salina Point, Acklins, many lost their homes and businesses due to flooding and other structural damage.

More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the impacted islands before the storm.

Most have returned.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links