Students from storm-damaged islands being placed in other schools

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday the students on the Family Islands whose schools were damaged by Hurricane Irma earlier this month are being placed in several schools on New Providence.

“They are being absorbed,” Lloyd said. “They have been absorbed.”

He said, “Really only three islands had damage to schools, and they are Ragged Island, of course, Salina Point (Acklins) and Bimini.

“Bimini is going to be up and running within this week.

“Ragged Island students have been absorbed. Students are being absorbed.

“They are being placed in schools in the areas where they are staying with their families.”

Lloyd could not say how many students are being absorbed.

He also did not give an estimate on the cost to repair the damaged buildings, as they are “still being assessed”.

Hurricane Irma impacted Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Bimini.

Ragged Island was deemed uninhabitable.

In Salina Point, Acklins, many lost their homes and businesses due to flooding and other structural damage.

More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the impacted islands before the storm.

Most have returned.