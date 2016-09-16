Murders up 40%

The murder count for 2017 reached triple digits over the weekend after a gunman shot a 17-year-old boy while he was walking with another individual on Johnson Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

According to reports, two men in a gray vehicle pulled up alongside the teenager and shot him before speeding off.

He died in hospital. The other person was unharmed.

There have been 100 murders for the year, according to The Nassau Guardian’s records.

This represents a more than 40 percent increase in murders, compared to the same period in 2016.

As of September 16, 2016, there were 72 murders.

There were 111 murders last year, down 23 percent, compared to the previous year.

The murder count for 2017 is on par with the record set in 2015.

That year, there were 146 murders.

Up to September 16, 2015, there were 107 murders.

This is the second teenager killed on New Providence in the last week.

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead behind a home on Brice Street, Fox Hill, around 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

Last Monday, a gunman shot two men in Garden Villas, Grand Bahama, killing one of them.

Since earlier this year, some analysts predicted there would be another murder record this year.

With more than three months remaining, authorities will be challenged to curb the trend.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is expected to make a communication to Parliament on Wednesday to expound some of the strategies his ministry has implemented to fight crime, how the ministry will improve efficiency and accountability in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the way the organization collects data.

While murders have notably trended upward this year, the overall crime trends remain unclear.

In the face of a recent murder in August, Dames announced several strategies to address crime in the short and medium-term.

Key among them are a pledge to increase intelligence operations to disrupt gangs; adopt a more aggressive approach to shutting down drug houses; increase closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance in crime hot spots and establish a national crime prevention and neighborhood watch council, which is expected to facilitate the creation of more community-based crime watch groups.

At the time, murders were up 39 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The minister has also said he intends to establish crime reduction goals in various categories of crime.

He has repeated that while some of law enforcement’s short-term crime-fighting strategies have begun to yield results, any significant reduction in crime in the country will not happen overnight.