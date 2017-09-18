Former Post Office worker charged with defrauding govt.

Former Post Office employee Darnell Kemp Lightbourne and businessman Quinton Ewing were arraigned in a magistrate’s court today with defrauding the government of more than $80,000 over a three-month period in 2016.

Lightbourne, 47, and Ewing, 49, were both charged with seven counts of fraud. Police believe Lightbourne and Ewing carried out the crimes between September 2016 and December 2016.

Lightbourne was also charged with seven counts of falsification of accounts. She was an accounting officer at the Post Office. It is alleged that she falsified payment records in relation to ABC Security Company, which is owned by Ewing.



Lighbourne and Ewing pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were remanded to prison.

The trial date is set for November 9.