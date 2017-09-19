Maria strengthen to Cat 5

Hurricane Maria has strengthened to Category 5 strength and is poised to hit Dominica.

With maximum sustained winds already at 160 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 8 p.m. advisory that Maria could strengthen.

Based on the NHC model, the eye of the powerful storm will travel over Dominica tonight. Maria is projected to be in the vicinity of the southern Bahamas by Friday.

In a statement today, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it is monitoring Maria.

Many of the countries Maria is expected to affect were just hit by Hurricane Irma. That storm killed at least 34 people in the Caribbean.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.



