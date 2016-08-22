Myths of immigration

The Department of Statistics and Department of Immigration released an instructive report on Friday. They detailed the issuance of work permits to foreigners in 2015.

A total of 9,208 work permits were issued last year – 6,215 to foreign men and 2,993 to foreign women. Of this figure, 3,360 work permits were issued to Haitians (36 percent).

We are a xenophobic people and too many of us believe the myth that hordes of foreigners are in The Bahamas taking jobs from Bahamians. We especially have issues with Haitians residing and working here.

The report, however, indicates that there is nothing to fear.

The number of Haitians on work permits as a percentage of our overall workforce is 1.6 percent. That’s it. The overall number of foreigners on work permits as a percentage of our workforce is 4.3 percent.

Of course, as exists in every country, there are foreign people in The Bahamas who work illegally and do not hold work permits. They are not included in the data. But even if we triple the number of Haitians on work permits to take into consideration those who may be here working illegally that only takes us up to 4.8 percent of the workforce.

The point we make here is there is no serious problem of Haitians “taking all the Bahamian jobs”. Countries need foreign labor. We need to import skilled labor to help businesses compete and grow; we need a certain number of unskilled people to come here to assume jobs locals will not at the pay rates advanced.

We have had a double-digit unemployment rate since the financial crisis of the fall of 2008. The rate has hovered between 14 percent and 15 percent of late, only being pulled down to the 12 percent range by the temporary employment from Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. Youth unemployment has consistently been in the 30 percent range outside of carnival time.

Bahamians are frustrated. They can’t find jobs. We are in recession. During times like these it’s easy to blame “the other”, to blame the foreigner. The work permit numbers show that there is no foreign boogeyman to blame, however.

The Bahamas needs a competent pro-growth government that advances policies that help drive investment and job creation. We do not have that now. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration has closed the deficit through the introduction of value-added tax and other tax and fee hikes, but it has not been able to lead the growth agenda that is so needed.

The Department of Statistics is an important agency of state. Its reports arm us with data and facts through which our society can be understood. These facts help disprove many silly myths too many of us hold sacred.



