A day of bad news for The Bahamas

It was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health that there are now four confirmed cases of the Zika virus in New Providence. Of the 83 suspected cases throughout The Bahamas, officials say eight are pregnant women. Zika causes severe brain deformities in newborns if women contract the virus while pregnant.

News that Zika is spreading is troubling on two fronts. It is a serious public health matter. Children born with microcephaly have serious debilities. Zika also has the potential to seriously impact our number one industry, tourism.

Pregnant women and men and women thinking about having babies will be much less likely to come to Zika zones. This comes at a time when our economy has contracted the past two years and our unemployment rate is in the mid-double digits.

Zika is primarily transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. It can also be transmitted through unprotected sex.

Then there was the news from Moody’s.

The ratings agency lowered the bond and issuer ratings of the government of The Bahamas one notch, to Baa3 from Baa2. Low medium-term growth pointing to weaker economic strength relative to The Bahamas’ similarly rated peers and the “persistent increase in the government’s debt ratio leaves The Bahamas with less fiscal space relative to rating peers”, Moody’s said in explaining the downgrade.

The lower a country’s credit rating the more difficult it is for that country to borrow money in the marketplace. It could also mean higher interest rates when loans are extended.

Moody’s expressed concern that the government’s debt-to-GDP ratio has continued to rise to an estimated 66.1 percent by the end of 2015/16 from 60.2 percent in 2013/14. The implementation of value-added tax (VAT) has boosted government revenues, but a high level of expenditure and economic contraction keep the debt-to-GDP ratio higher than is desirable.

The Ministry of Finance responded to the downgrade by admitting disappointment, but expressing confidence that it would be temporary, given Moody’s stable outlook of the economy.

“The government’s perspective on the Bahamian economy remains positive and its commitment undeterred in pursuing the necessary policy reform measures and initiatives to secure durable growth, accompanied by broadened employment opportunities and greater fiscal sustainability with debt reduction,” it said.

The government tried to counter the bad news with an announcement about Baha Mar. Two thousand people lost their jobs at the development a year ago when it went into bankruptcy. Millions of dollars are owed to Bahamian companies.

Prime Minister Perry Christie again proclaimed a deal has been reached to finish and open the resort – we have lost track of how many times he has made this same proclamation. He, however, provided few details on this supposed deal. And, we did not hear from the Chinese – the decision-makers in this matter.

We are not convinced that a deal has been finalized regarding Baha Mar. Christie has almost no credibility with the public on this issue because he has made so many incorrect predictions of progress in the past.

Zika and the downgrade are significant. They impact all Bahamians directly or indirectly. These are tough times for The Bahamas. These are the times when nations need good leadership the most. Sadly, we do not have that. We have Perry Christie.



