Technology gaps hamper business growth

A positive contribution of value-added tax (VAT) has been its rollout over a web-based platform. By embracing technology, the government greatly eased the burden of implementing VAT. Upgrading additional government departments to electronic platforms accessible by users over the Internet would improve the ease of doing business in The Bahamas.

Of note is The Bahamas’ continual decline in ranking for the ease of doing business. According to the World Bank Group, The Bahamas ranks 97 out of 189 countries for the ease of doing business. The Bahamas ranks in the bottom half of the global rankings and 179 out of 189 countries in terms of registering property.

That being said, VAT registration was relatively straightforward for a properly registered business complete with National Insurance Board (NIB) employer number and certificate of incorporation. Though businesses are struggling to adapt to the added administrative costs, VAT record keeping and payments will be arguably easier to comply with than other existing business requirements.

Take, for example, the process of business license renewal; it is woefully inadequate and arcane in practice. Arbitrary requirements for renewal change year to year, wasting valuable administrative hours and costing small businesses in lost time. The government and its public servants forget that small businesses operate on increasingly limited budgets. Time spent on administrative compliance is time lost to generating goods and services which support the creation of more jobs.

At a time when overall unemployment stands in the mid-double digits percent and youth employment around 30 percent, this country should be doing everything it can to encourage expansion of the private sector. Promises to upgrade the land registry and reduce electricity rates remain unfulfilled.

Electronic platforms generate equality for all users. Businesses are not subject to indiscriminate profiling for absurd documents or subject to the bureaucracy of a department. Computer systems rarely lose records and produce a record locator number to ensure quality control. Technology can eliminate or vastly reduce political tampering.

It is imperative that The Bahamas improve its ranking for the ease of doing business. Investment in electronic web-based platforms will likely yield immediate results. We compete in the global economy in tourism, financial services and for foreign direct investors. Allowing The Bahamas to languish in its current practices will ensure stagnation or continued decline. The existing regulatory environment is not conducive to starting and maintaining a business, a statement supported by rising unemployment numbers.

The government cannot expect the private sector to count its pennies while it freely spends those hard-earned pennies with no fiscal constraint. Businesses begrudgingly gave into VAT and expect a showing of fiscal responsibility by the government. Thus far, businesses have received no compensation from government in terms of accountability, transparency or investment to promote a viable private sector. Give the private sector an incentive to hire, because right now optimism is lacking.



