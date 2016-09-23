The details that matter

The governing Progressive Liberal (PLP) is meandering through its last few months in office. It was elected in a landslide in 2012. Things have not gone well since.

Recession set in. Baha Mar went into bankruptcy. Taxes went up. There were murder records. The electricity supply has been unstable with rolling blackouts the norm during the summers.

In this context there is a great desire for change. Prime Minister Perry Christie has been in frontline politics for 40-plus years. His best days are far behind him. He tries to entertain. He tries to be affable. But no matter how hard he tries Bahamians live the reality. Under his leadership tough times worsened.

The opposition Free National Movement (FNM) is trying it get its act together after a disastrous four years too. Infighting has distracted the party and damaged its brand. Out of it all Dr. Hubert Minnis emerged. He is now trying to prove he has what it takes to replace Christie.

We feel confident saying the majority of Bahamians think the country is heading in the wrong direction. The challenge facing Minnis is can he convince voters he can do a better job than the current prime minister.

To do so the FNM has to act like a unified, coherent party. It will also have to put forward a policy platform voters can buy into.

Dr. Duane Sands acknowledged yesterday that the FNM has not provided sufficient clarity on its positions and policies to move the country forward.

“Now as we move towards the election, people have to have in black and white and whatever format they prefer to read it, the FNM’s position on as many or all of these things and until we do that, then it is appropriate for you to say that we ain’t serious,” Sands said on the Guardian Radio 96.9 FM talk show “The Revolution”, hosted by Juan McCartney.

What would the FNM do if elected on gambling? Crime? Jobs? The energy sector and the Bahamas Electricity Corporation and its subsidiary? National Health Insurance? BAMSI?

Minnis has referenced vague ideas these past years but as the election nears those thoughts and reflections must firm into achievable policy.

“Your criticisms are appropriate and I think that we are behind the eight ball in terms of presenting, other than the comments made or rolled out at our convention — people want to touch and feel and read our positions on all of these things,” Sands said.

“So what we have done is that we have now put in place a team to begin to craft exactly all of these positions.”

We await these details. The FNM could give itself an advantage if what it proposes is bold, innovative and plausible.

The Bahamian people need a viable option to the PLP. The FNM has the talent in its camp to present an appealing 21st century platform that could excite Bahamians. It is up to Minnis to reconnect with the talent in his party. Some of those who opposed him are of the party’s best and brightest. They must be drafted to be part of this effort.

If he is able to bridge the division of the past four years they could help him craft a winning message for the opposition. The country needs the FNM to be at its best. It would be disastrous if Christie has a free run at another term in office. What is bad now would get much, much worse.



