Staying engaged in the process

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall confirmed yesterday that fewer than 32 percent of expected eligible voters have registered to vote for the next general election. The next vote is expected in the spring of 2017.

“It’s slow all around the 38 constituencies. We are thinking positively that Bahamians will come out in full force soon,” he said.

“It’s starting to show signs of picking up over the last week or so since I’ve been on the national radio telling people they can bring their 2012 card, so we saw a little bump after that announcement.

“But we are still looking at room for improvement. We’re still under 55,000 and I’m still hopeful things will increase in the future.”

Political season is slowly starting. The opposition Free National Movement (FNM) held its convention in July; the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will hold its convention in November; and the third party, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) is hosting its convention this week.

Bahamians usually wait until they sense a general election is near before registering in large numbers. We suspect that though the process is moving slowly, we will still near or slightly surpass the 172,128 who registered in 2012. The current register came into effect on July 15, a month after Bahamians voted in the constitutional referendum on gender equality.

“Traditionally we’ve always been a last-minute people and some people are perhaps waiting for the campaigns to start,” Hall said.

“But remember, we just came out of a referendum and [maybe] that is still playing on the people’s mind. When we started the last drive there was no referendum.”

We have said before that while it is a personal decision whether you choose to vote or not, you should register. When the election is called you will no longer be able to do so. Registering gives you the option to vote on election day. While you may feel disillusioned today about the likely options on the ballot, by election time better choices may emerge.

As voters we should never surrender to cynicism. We should always stay engaged with the process of governance. We should evaluate the people who lead us, and those who aspire to. It is not true that all politicians are the same. It is also not true that all parties are the same. In a self-governing society it is the responsibility of the people to examine what is before them in order to determine the differences. It is the responsibility of the people to use their best judgment in order to elect the best candidates and, by extension, the best party to govern our country.

Take the time to register. Generations before struggled for this right for each and every Bahamian adult. Honor their fight by being engaged and taking your democratic responsibility seriously.



