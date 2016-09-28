Casualties of political war

The Free National Movement (FNM) is in the process of finalizing its candidates for the next general election. The last general election was in May 2012. The one before was in May 2007. It’s likely the next vote will be in the spring of 2017.

Dr. Hubert Minnis has had a difficult time since becoming FNM leader after the last general election. Twice Loretta Butler-Turner, the Long Island MP, opposed him for the party’s top job. He won the first vote. She withdrew on election day the second time.

On two occasions we are aware of, a group of FNM MPs opposed to Minnis considered approaching Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling to remove him as leader of the opposition. They had the votes, but never did.

Six FNM MPs – Butler-Turner, Neko Grant, Theo Neilly, Richard Lightbourn, Hubert Chipman and Dr. Andre Rollins – wrote a letter to the party stating their displeasure with the leadership of Minnis. The letter was a scathing indictment of their leader. It was published in the newspapers.

Of those MPs only one (Butler-Turner) has received a nomination from the party for the next election. Grant and Neilly decided not to run. Lightbourn was denied a nomination. Another person (Mark Humes) was nominated for the seat Rollins holds. Multiple high-level FNM sources have confirmed to The Nassau Guardian that Chipman is unlikely to be given the nod to run on the party’s ticket for St. Anne’s, the seat he currently holds.

When asked if he will get the nomination, Chipman was careful in his response.

“That’s not my call,” he said. “That decision rests with the council of the party.”

Until a decision is made and announced, things can change easily in politics. But, it appears that the deck has been cleared of nearly all of the Minnis opponents in the House of Assembly. We wonder if they regret not pushing forward and ousting him as opposition leader. Challenging political leaders is serious business. Being half-hearted or waffling is often politically fatal.

The political casualties of this period of FNM history will soon be forgotten. Politics is about winning and making it to the election and trying to win there. For those who will be on the FNM ticket, the key now is to form a functional unity. Former combatants will not become friends anytime soon, but the party can still win the election if it appears to be a coherent organ able to form a working government.

Perry Christie has staked his electoral fortune on the completion of Baha Mar. While we think the hotel will be finished and opened soon, we’d be surprised if that happens before the general election. The FNM has more than enough ammunition from the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) performance this term to prosecute the case that Christie should not be given another term in office. We hope the party is able to martial the evidence into an intelligent message, giving Bahamians a viable alternative to consider.



