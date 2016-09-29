Unions taking the wrong position

It was unfortunate that 600 workers at Sandals lost their jobs in August. A catastrophic breakdown occurred between the resort and the union representing those workers, the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU). Sandals was so frustrated it took the extraordinary step of paying them what they were owed by law and hiring new staff.

The major unions have called on the government to “do something”. They want legislation that makes it more cumbersome to let people go. The government would be foolish to bring this forward.

It is already difficult to do business in The Bahamas. When you go to a bank to open an account, you never have enough of the supporting documents they want. You have to come back several times. In the wider economy, there are more taxes, fees and regulations. If the government makes it more burdensome to terminate workers it would discourage investors, both local and foreign, from taking risks in our economy.

What labor and the government must respect in a free market society is businesses have the right to make the determination to move on from workers. Workers do not have an eternal right to jobs.

Union leaders declared “war on the government” yesterday over this Sandals matter. At a news conference, National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) President John Pinder said if Minister of Labour Shane Gibson does not soon introduce in Parliament amendments to strengthen labor laws, the NCTUB and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) would take strike votes. He said the two organizations represent around 50,000 workers.

“We’re going to have to battle this out,” he said. “Obviously the government is not on our side.”

In Parliament in August, Gibson spoke of the need for legislative amendments.

“I am again calling on the National Tripartite Council to move post haste for updating our redundancy laws, making it mandatory that proper notice be given and consultation take place before moving to make employees redundant,” he said.

Last night, Pinder told The Nassau Guardian that if the minister does not present the amendments at the next sitting of the House of Assembly, the unions may proceed with those threatened strike votes. The House meets again next Wednesday.

“We will cause there to be a national strike in the best interest of workers,” Pinder said.

Causing a strike in a weak economy is reckless. In 2013, the Bahamian economy did not grow. In 2014, it contracted by 0.52 percent. Last year it contracted by 1.67 percent. Our unemployment rate was last measured at 12.7 percent. The youth unemployment rate was 25.8 percent. Many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. Destabilizing them at this time could push them over the edge, causing closures and more job losses.

Labor, government and the private sector should be sitting down and working on policies to spur investment and job growth. That would be a productive use of the unions’ and minister’s time.

While the union leaders huff and puff, we hope the workers they represent exercise good judgment and do not vote to strike. Don’t risk your jobs just to satisfy the ambitions of union bosses. When you are unemployed they will still be working at the union office.



