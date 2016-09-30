Reform at Road Traffic

Bahamians were deeply concerned when the auditor general’s report tabled in Parliament in May revealed that motor vehicle license revenue was under-recorded by a minimum of $10 million, and license plate revenue was under-recorded by nearly $250,000.

A mix of misconduct and an archaic system with insufficient oversight were costing the state much-needed revenue.

Within a few days the Road Traffic Department is expected to transition from its manual system to a modernized one. The official launch of the new system will take place on October 11. The project was announced last year April at a cost of $8.3 million.

When asked yesterday whether anyone has been prosecuted or held responsible in relation to reported fraud, Road Traffic Controller Ross Smith told The Nassau Guardian that the case is still being investigated and no one has been charged yet. He also explained how the new system will help to combat fraud.

“Because of all the new security features in the system and it’s ability to monitor anyone entering it, it is more secure for the threat of theft and fraud,” Smith said.

“All persons using the system need to have a password, so once entered into the system, they will be monitored, and that’s one of the strongest aspects that will monitor checks and balances.”

While this upgrade was needed the government also needs to make sure that it removes from the department those proven to be untrustworthy. People with bad habits will try to find ways to continue those bad habits with the new technology and systems. Some are so used to collecting “a little extra” here and there that they can no longer be satisfied on their base salaries.

Cultures of honesty and accountability can only exist with honest and trustworthy people. We are certain that the overwhelming majority of employees at Road Traffic are honest and hardworking, but from the report it is clear that there are some who are part of the problem.

The modernization is expected to interface with the general ledger of the government’s financial accounting and cash receipting systems; the Bahamas Customs Department, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

We hope the government maintains the new equipment it buys and updates the software it uses as is needed. We have a problem in the public sector. We buy new things and do not maintain them. They break or need updating and end up falling out of use because this is not done.

The government should be commended for bringing this much-needed modernization to fruition. We hope the rollout is a success and the long lines and inefficiency at the department are reduced.



