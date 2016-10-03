Another dangerous fall storm

A year ago Hurricane Joaquin devastated the southern Bahamas. Crooked Islands, Long Island, Long Cay, Rum Cay and San Salvador were hit hard. Tens of millions of dollars of damage resulted. There was no loss of life in The Bahamas, but, in waters just off Acklins and Crooked Island, 33 people died when the El Faro, a U.S.-based cargo vessel, sank. Parts of the southern Bahamas are still not fully back to normal after Joaquin.

We now face another fall cyclone. Hurricane Matthew is a category-four storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

The storm is projected to pass through, at least, parts of the southern and central Bahamas between Tuesday and Wednesday. It is possible that it might pass through the northern Bahamas after that. Matthew is currently slow moving. In the 8 o’clock advisory last night it was only moving at five miles per hour.

Bahamians should take this storm seriously. Being prepared never hurts. We all should have the necessary food provisions, water and radio and batteries in case the worst occurs. All Bahamians should listen out for advisories from the Department of Meteorology. As of last night there was a hurricane watch for the southeastern Bahamas.

Those in that area would be wise to take all precautions, considering the size and strength of the storm.

The center of the hurricane has not gone over land yet. When it became a hurricane it was in the southern Caribbean near northern Colombia. It is moving north and its first impact is likely to be either Jamaica, Haiti or Cuba.

Haiti is the poorest country in the hemisphere and its people and state do not have the resources or structures in place to get as prepared as other more vibrant places in the Caribbean. Additionally, deforestation in the country is severe.

Any significant rain causes major problems, and often loss of life. A major hurricane would cause devastation in a country that hasn’t recovered from the major earthquake of 2010.

Bahamians have a nonchalant attitude toward hurricanes. We think we can pray them away. We think they aren’t going to come here. This one is. The only questions are which parts of The Bahamas will be hit, and when. Stay informed to the national weather service until the storm has passed.

Do not just listen to hearsay from friends or nonsense on social media. This is a life-threatening storm.

It must be taken seriously.



