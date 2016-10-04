The preparation and response

Prime Minister Perry Christie and the government received much criticism last year for their response to Hurricane Joaquin. The relief effort was slow to begin. The government did not understand the magnitude of the damage soon enough. Christie attended funerals that Saturday morning after Joaquin hit before traveling to the southern Bahamas.

Long Islanders and other concerned citizens organized airlift to the impacted zone. This private initiative was critical, as the government was unable to get its act together in a timely manner.

Christie has heard the criticism. He seems to have accepted that there must be a better effort this time.

“The first lesson that one learns is to ensure that as early as possible, steps are taken to confirm that all of the preparations are in place,” he said yesterday at a special sitting of Cabinet in the Churchill Building surrounded by heads of state agencies.

“Last year, Joaquin generated from the 29th of September to the 3rd of October from a tropical depression to a 150 mile-per-hour hurricane.

“So in three or four days it came unexpectedly into a major hurricane. We are not now going to be caught by surprise. We are prepared for any eventuality.”

Hurricane Matthew is expected to impact every island of The Bahamas between today and Friday. As of the 8 p.m. advisory last night, Matthew’s maximum sustained winds were 140 miles per hour. Hurricane force winds extended up to 40 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

“We have already engaged in a hurricane avoidance program where nine of our patrol craft, coastal going patrol craft and ocean going patrol craft, already departed Coral Harbour toward an area away from the effects of the storm,” said Acting Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel.

Following the storm’s passage, patrol craft will proceed to the designated islands impacted to render assistance and coordinate efforts. Additionally, satellite phones have been distributed throughout the archipelago; social workers have been posted; and some residents from islands hit hard by Joaquin were evacuated to New Providence yesterday as a precaution.

“This morning’s (Monday’s) special session was intended to reassure the people of The Bahamas that we have taken all of the steps that we think are necessary and required to put The Bahamas in the best position to protect itself and its citizens,” said the prime minister.

The government and prime minister appear more focused. Having assets on the ground before a storm, and having assets ready to be deployed soon after its passage, could be the difference between life and death.

Christie must stay at the helm of this effort. The Office of the Prime Minister is the organ of state that has the authority to move the bureaucracy. He cannot delegate this responsibility to another and receive updates. We cannot prevent the storm from hitting our islands but we can control how we prepare and respond. The prime minister must lead this effort.



