It is time to end the death penalty

We agree wholeheartedly with the Catholic bishops in their call for an end to the death penalty. This newspaper has held that position for some time.

The death penalty is irreversible and the criminal justice system often gets it wrong. Additionally, the penalty is disproportionately carried out on the poor, uneducated and under-represented.

We live in a society that is too violent. A record 147 murders took place last year. We are on pace for 100-plus murders this year. We must work on policies that help reduce violence. We must work on teaching our people to solve conflicts without violence. Organized state killings add more violence to an already chaotic situation.

Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder and other regional bishops who make up the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC) are urging governments to work toward the abolition of the death penalty in the region.

In a statement, Pinder, who is president of the conference, and 18 other bishops called for reform of the criminal justice system and for a more “meaningful” method to be used to deal with offenders.

“While we are appalled by the rise of violent crime in our region and express solidarity with victims of crime and all those affected by crime, we urge politicians and citizens in our region to abolish capital punishment/the death penalty and embrace a restorative justice approach to crime and violence,” the bishops said.

Capital punishment has not been carried out in The Bahamas in nearly 17 years. On January 6, 2000, David Mitchell was hanged for the murder of a German couple. Since then, the Privy Council has ruled the mandatory death sentence in The Bahamas unconstitutional.

Many condemned prisoners also escaped execution because the Privy Council ruled in 1993 in the Jamaican case of Earl Pratt and Ivan Morgan that it would be cruel and inhumane for prisoners to wait more than five years on death row.

In 2011, the Privy Council ruled that the death penalty should be reserved for the “worst of the worst” and “rarest of the rare” murders.

The courts have spoken clearly on the issue. They have moved away from executions. Yet, it remains on our books and misguided politicians promise the people, a people who are overwhelmingly in favor of it, that they will bring it back.

What our policymakers need to work on is creating universal public preschool. They need to improve the existing public primary and secondary school systems. They need to work on expanding technical and vocational training at the tertiary level. They need to create a climate where more people want to invest so there are more jobs. They need to ensure that the state social welfare agencies are well equipped and properly staffed so they can help those in need. If we work harder and smarter in building up Bahamians as they grow and ensure that there are jobs for them when they reach adulthood, fewer will turn to lives of crime.

The bishops agree.

“We urge our governments to strengthen the capacity of public institutions, including criminal justice systems, to address crime and violence; to address the risk factors that contribute to crime, for example, poverty, urban decay, social inequality and exclusion, family disintegration, poor parenting, lack of quality education and employment, poor housing, the proliferation of guns, drugs and gangs in the region; and to employ related preventive measures,” they said.

“We stand ready and urge our faithful and all people of goodwill to work together to this end.”

We urge the three main political parties to pledge to officially end the death penalty in The Bahamas. Let’s shift our focus to the complicated business of nation building and restoration. Let’s do all we can to make sure Bahamian boys and girls born today want to be doctors, information technology specialists, writers, divers and painters, rather than drug dealers and armed robbers. The better we get at that, the fewer murders we will have.

As the bishops said, there is a different approach to punishment that focuses on holding offenders accountable in a more meaningful way that helps in healing both victims and the community through embracing socialization, rehabilitation and reconciliation “instead of retribution and vengeance”. The time is right to leave the death penalty behind as part of our past.



