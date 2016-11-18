The politics of crime

There have been 88 murders in 2016, as compared to the 134 murders recorded up to this point in 2015. Last year there were a record 146 murders. Since Sunday, three people were killed in separate incidents in New Providence. A shooting on Monday night left Atika McPhee, 23, dead and two others injured. It fueled fears of gang retaliation, despite authorities’ assurances that there is “no need to be afraid of crime”.

A recent poll indicated that crime is the most pressing issue for voters. Politicians know this. When the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was in opposition last time it relentlessly attacked the then governing Free National Movement (FNM) over the high rate of violent crime. Now the FNM is doing the same to the PLP.

On Tuesday, Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said the Christie administration has contributed to the decrease in crime in the country, despite a string of murders.

“There is much more work to be done, but we have seen progress,” he said.

Dr. Hubert Minnis, the FNM leader, disagreed.

“A rash of murders over the weekend; churches being robbed; Bahamians scared to go out at night due to rumors of retribution killings, yet this PLP government feels that it’s time to celebrate,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“As people live in fear, we have a government patting itself on the back that the country’s murder rate has not set another record as has happened in the previous three years.

“What a dubious distinction to celebrate and it only goes to show just how tone deaf this outgoing PLP government is.”

It is important that our political parties take the issue of crime seriously. Our crime problem is centered in New Providence and the quality of life on our most populated island has decreased because of it. However, they should not engage in overly simplistic solutions on the issue designed merely to win elections.

The Bahamas has deep structural problems. We have a public education crisis. The drug culture of the 1980s broke down the Bahamian family and made people think they do not need to be honest to get rich. We are in recession. The unemployment rate is high – very high for young people. The criminal justice system, though improving, still takes too long to process matters. There is inconsistency in sentencing convicts. There are too many single parents.

A government will need to bring forward much innovative policy to address our deep dysfunction. And even if these policies were offered it would take time for them to work, as we have several lost generations in our midst.

Minnis has a good chance of winning the next election. We hope he is spending time on his policy ideas in preparation for leading the country. A good leader would come at these problems with a long-term strategy. We think the last PLP and FNM governments tried. The crime rate remains high, though.

It is easy to criticize when you are on the outside looking in. Soon Minnis may be the one who has to do the doing. He must prepare himself for a challenge of leadership that may begin in just a few months.



