The sound of noise

On Monday Prime Minister Perry Christie declared that if a plan such as the $2.1 billion China-Bahamas agri-fisheries project in Andros came before Cabinet it would be “rejected outright”. This was during a heated exchange in the House of Assembly. The opposition MP for Montagu, Richard Lightbourn, raised the issue.

Christie made the declaration after Lightbourn accused the government of trying to divert attention from the public furor over the matter by moving for the establishment of a select committee to investigate the Ingraham administration’s sale of the majority stake in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to Cable and Wireless Communications in 2011.

“We are fundamentally opposed to foreign fishermen in Bahamian waters and that is why Bahamian fishermen today are saying this is the best year they have had in many a year because of the defense force being able to protect our waters,” Christie said.

“We are not going to compromise and no discussion will lead to a conclusion that this government would have contemplated or agreed for that to happen.

“But a minister in association with anyone could explore opportunities for The Bahamas, but he has to bring that as a proposal to his colleagues who have to make a determination as to whether they will agree.”

Christie’s words reassure no one. He was merely making noise. This matter was brought to the public’s attention by this newspaper. Bahamians did not know a proposal was being discussed between the governments of China and The Bahamas involving up to 20,000 acres of Crown land and fishing rights.

We are quite convinced the proposal was at an advanced stage. The agriculture minister, V. Alfred Gray, was gushing over it in a letter. This Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration would have concluded the proposal, signed off on it and never told the Bahamian people. That is the contempt they have for us. This PLP thinks all it has to do is get the music trucks and make sure the people have some liquor every five years to party with at election time and, in between, it can wheel and deal and sell whatever part of The Bahamas it likes. The party of majority rule has descended to being a cynical tool for power for the party’s elite.

The BTC probe is a deflection. If Christie wanted to disclose what happened with the BTC sale he could have presented the whole file on the matter to the Bahamian people shortly after the PLP won in 2012. He did not. He has not. The records are there in the government’s offices detailing the transaction.

There is no need for a committee. The PLP has known the details from when it walked in to government four and a half years ago. This governing party thinks the Bahamian people are stupid. It merely wants to dominate media attention with something it thinks will hurt the FNM.

Hubert Ingraham’s Free National Movement (FNM) was voted out of office in 2012. The people passed judgment on them for their stewardship of the country. The PLP is trying to find whatever it can in the government’s files to say, “See, the FNM did it too.” That is not an acceptable answer for a sitting government. Bahamians have a problem with their elected officials secretly negotiating, or giving away thousands of acres of their land to unknown foreigners of unknown means, or foreign governments, when Bahamians have all the hell in the world even getting an answer from the government if they apply for one acre of Crown land.

Christie’s PLP is only trying to appear nationalistic now because they see the rage in Bahamians over this China-Bahamas agri-fisheries proposal. If the PLP is reelected in 2017 this deal is likely to be finalized and sealed. At the polls Bahamians will have to decide if they will endorse the PLP selling off the islands we live on or if they want another government. The power to stop the misrule of our country is in your hands.



