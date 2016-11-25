Is this the best we can do?

The information technology revolution of the past three decades has made things once thought magical quite normal parts of life. On a smartphone you can have a video conference being in The Bahamas with someone in Australia; while on a vacation in Beijing you can pull up the surveillance cameras at your home in Marsh Harbour and see what is happening; you can monitor real-time the sales of your business even when you are thousands of miles away.

With these things being possible, it is hard for Bahamians to accept that the best billing the state electricity supplier can provide is an estimated one rather than a calculation based on your consumption.

On Wednesday Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner lamented publicly what she said was a considerable increase in power bills to some consumers, calling on the government and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to explain.

“Curiously, the increase came in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and after many people were without electricity for long periods,” she said in a statement.

“The increases are very odd and must be explained. Many households and small businesses are enduring additional financial burdens because of damage from the hurricane. Now they must endure the burden of a higher electricity bill.”

Former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller said he received many calls from residents furious about higher bills.

“A lot of people’s power was off for at least two weeks, but their bills in some cases are higher than they were before,” he said.

Matthew damaged electrical infrastructure across the northwestern Bahamas, including New Providence, in early October. Many were without power for more than a week.

Due to an inability to read power meters following the storm, BPL averaged consumers’ consumption over the lifetime of their accounts in order to provide them with bills in October.

“October, we estimated, and their estimate could have been lower,” BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said.

“Let’s say you have an apartment and you were only consuming 50 kilowatt hours per month. When you get October’s bill and you only use the lifetime average, the average is going to be 50 kilowatt hours.

“[Consumption in September] is when the bill was estimated. Some people would have been disadvantaged. It’s the lifetime average of the account.”

Ingraham said this month’s bill, which is reflective of consumption in October, is derived from meter readings and in some cases could be higher than last month’s estimated average. She insisted the company is not “doctoring bills” and encouraged consumers who have questions to sit down with their customer service department to have their bills explained.

In this age of real-time data, when a watch can tell you your heart rate and how many steps you’ve taken in a day, isn’t there technology out there BPL can invest in that keeps accurate track of electricity consumption?

The practice of estimating bills seems so unfair to average Bahamians not well versed in these matters. If you were out of the country, for example, for September and were using nearly no electricity, then you have to pay an estimated bill based on if you were there? This is okay to BPL?

There are other problems with BPL’s billing practices. No public official, no BPL or BEC member, has ever been able to satisfactorily explain the fuel surcharge. It appears to change in an arbitrary and capricious manner. Yet, we are expected to just pay.

Bahamians deserve better than what BPL delivers in services and billing. This administration has done little to change the disaster that is our state power supplier. We hope the next government takes this issue seriously and starts the process of relieving us of the unfair treatment we have endured for too long.



