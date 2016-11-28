Learning to express dissent

On Friday more than 1,000 people – maybe as many as 1,500 at peak – marched to downtown Bay Street to protest the direction the country is being taken in by Prime Minister Perry Christie and his government. The march was organized by a virtual unknown, activist Ranard Henfield of Our Carmichael.

Since the financial crisis of 2008 the jobless rate has essentially hovered between 12 and 16 percent. There have been a number of murder records the past decade, culminating with the 146 people killed last year. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration ushered in the largest tax increase in modern Bahamian history with value-added tax (VAT). We just went through another summer where the electricity provider could not keep up with demand. In this context we now have to find the resources to rebuild after back-to-back direct hits from major hurricanes in successive years.

The recent disclosure that the governments of The Bahamas and China are in discussions over an agri-fisheries plan on Andros that could include up to 20,000 acres of Crown land and fishing rights has further enraged a people who just watched Christie’s government side with the Chinese to seal the Baha Mar deal from the view of their own people.

The PLP’s policies these four and a half years have not made the lives of Bahamians better. People think members of this government no longer care about their interests. Christie at 73 is removed from the realities of 2016, regularly saying things that make little to no sense.

It was a pleasure to see so many Bahamians marching, showing their dissent and frustration. We have not had a protest culture for some time. Bahamians vent in private.

PLPs were scared of what could have been. The turnout on Friday was reasonable, but it was in no way overwhelming. If 5,000 or more people marched the governing party would have known its time in power was coming to an end.

Henfield said the march was the first step in a plan to grab the attention of the government. Step two is to rally people for focus groups. The third step is another march on January 9.

“In January we will be back here, but this time with our legislation drafted,” he said.

“We will be moving for the people since the attorney general (Allyson Maynard-Gibson) hasn’t moved for the people and the prime minister hasn’t either.”

The group is calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, set a date for the general election, show specifically where the millions in revenue from VAT has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for the agri-fisheries initiative in Andros and issue Crown land grants to farmers, among other demands.

We hope this is the first step in Bahamians adopting an activist spirit. Democracy is about more than voting. During the periods in between elections the people must stay involved in self-governance. Writing letters to the editor, joining civic groups, volunteering in community associations, being part of think tanks and marching all help to strengthen our collective system of governance.

We constantly hear that Bahamians fear public displays of dissent because of the potential for victimization by the government. We have to make The Bahamas better. We have to pressure the government to create a better education system; a more efficient and fairer criminal justice system; to bring forward better policies that help spur economic growth. If we don’t have the courage to step forward and let our voices be heard the status quo of high crime, joblessness and hopelessness will remain. If you want better you have to fight for it. Just complaining to friends and family will not cause the change you desire.

Keep marching. Don’t be afraid. This is your country. Let no one make you cower.



