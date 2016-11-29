The cries of the people

The Bahamians who participated in Friday’s march in the center of Nassau came out of frustration with the state of the modern Bahamas under the leadership of Perry Christie. Their individual issues were different. Some were tired of secret deals between our government and foreigners; some were fed up with the crime problem; some were frustrated with the economy; some were exasperated with corruption in the public service. All want better governance. Few to none see it coming from Christie.

These Bahamians were not rallied by a political party to come out to protest. Opposition politicians attended, but it was not their event. Love of country motivated them.

Kenique Storr, 29, attended in the evening.

“I feel like it was important for me to come and show my support and be a part of this because of what this movement stands for,” she said.

“I feel like the government is not transparent and I’m not just talking bout the FNM or the PLP or whatever. I’m really talking about the government as far as I know it.”

Bernard Saunders, an over 50 building contractor, said the way the government has been treating its people is inhumane. He was holding a sign that read, “End Chinese Investment in The Bahamas. Go home. Eat Your Own Fish.”

Shavanne Knowles, a mother of two, joined the protest after work.

“When I look at the future of this country, I have two young children, when they go off to college, what is going to be left for them to come home to?” she asked.

“What jobs will be here for them when they come back, if they choose to come back?

“It just seems as though the people, the few people at the top, are the people that are prospering in the country and the rest of us in the middle and at the bottom are just not making it or just finding it hard to make it in this country, and I see it is continually getting worse; it needs to get better.”

One of the things Shanta Brown, 31, was concerned about was government spending.

“We have been allowing the government to spend money recklessly,” said Brown.

“We have allowed the government to do whatever it wants to do and just relax. But it’s time for us to take a stand and let them know that this is our country. We need transparency. We need to know what you are doing with our money.

“We need to know what are you going to do with this country. For far too long you have been running this country under the ground and we need you to answer to us.”

Since the financial crisis of 2008 the jobless rate has essentially hovered between 12 and 16 percent. There have been a number of murder records the past decade. Taxes increased with the introduction of value-added tax (VAT). Bahamas Power and Light can’t keep the lights on and it charges too much. People with no jobs and no savings are struggling to rebuild after back-to-back direct hits from major hurricanes in successive years. Bahamians need good, honest, innovative and energetic governance to help tackle these serious problems. They don’t see that coming from this PLP administration. Their presence in the center of Nassau on Friday was a demonstration of frustration. We all should listen to their cries.

It is too late for this PLP administration to implement policies that satisfy the concerns of the discontented. The general election is but a few months away. The question now is can a united opposition convince the vast majority who want change that it can bring that change. If it does, Christie and a whole generation of PLPs will be sent home for good come next spring.



