Can Minnis seize the moment?

The people who marched on Bay Street last Friday are opposition voters. The people who showed up later in the day to show solidarity with the protesters are opposition voters. The people who wore black but did not attend the march are opposition voters.

We think the majority of Bahamians want change. We think the majority of Bahamians want a new prime minister. We do not think, however, that majority is settled on Dr. Hubert Minnis, the leader of the Free National Movement (FNM).

For Minnis this is not yet a fatal problem. He has had difficulty getting his members to accept him as leader. He is a good ground organizer but is weak on the thinking and speaking parts of politics. When he walks in to rooms he does not excite. That primal part of leadership is important. People have to feel instinctively that they want to follow their leader’s lead.

We suspect Christie will call the election for May again. The last two general elections were in May. If so, Minnis has six months to state his case. He must be strategic in planning if he is to succeed.

Walking around and knocking on doors has its place in politics. But more importantly, for him, he needs to craft a narrative that captures the Bahamian people’s imagination. Who is he? What is his story? Why does he want to lead? Where does he want to lead The Bahamas? Can we trust him? Is he wise enough to know when to use the sword and when to use the olive branch? Is he a man who can work under pressure? Is he willing to learn from others? Can he take advice from people smarter than him?

The Minnis who is opposition leader now is mundane and unspectacular to the Bahamian people. To win he needs to emerge from the crowd as the one people choose to remove Christie. He should not assume Bahamians will just give him power because of how poorly Christie has governed. Only 37 percent of the electorate has registered – a figure significantly down from where it was five years ago. If Bahamians were excited about Minnis and clearly wanted him to be prime minister, the enthusiasm factor would be there in the registration numbers.

While Minnis must craft a narrative that connects with his people, he must also have a coherent policy platform that speaks to the things most important to Bahamians. These ideas should be presented in digestible bites. The majority will not read a full manifesto. They want the leader, his candidates and party to communicate simply on the big ideas that will help make their lives better.

This is Minnis’ election to lose. It would be an easy win if he and the leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), Branville McCartney, form an alliance and run under one banner. But even if they don’t, Minnis connecting with and exciting his people about the change he seeks to deliver would bring an end to a prime minister who is tired and politically spent.

The country needs an alternative. We cannot take another five years of Christie.



