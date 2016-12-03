Remembering to give

As the year comes to an end, many of us are thinking of what to buy for those close to us. The streets and malls will soon be filled with shoppers.

In these final weeks before Christmas, however, we should all also consider giving of our time and resources to those who are less fortunate. There are many people struggling in our communities, not for lack of trying. Jobs are scarce. Unemployment is high. Many cannot afford to keep their electricity on. Many can barely afford food.

Many business owners and executives can attest to how desperate our people are in this bad economy. A simple help wanted advertisement for the lowest of posts can lead to scores of applications.

Some of the people who apply once held high-flying jobs. But now these individuals, who once had money to throw around, have not worked in years. The desperation of their situations is evident in each word of their applications. All they want is a job – any job. They no longer hold out hope of something on par with their skill sets. Once a paycheck is coming, that post will do.

The damage caused by Hurricane Matthew has worsened the situation for so many. New Providence, Grand Bahama, the Berry Islands and Andros were all just hit by the category four storm. It will take years for those who lost homes and all of their belongings to fully get back to normal. In Grand Bahama, a weak economy is now crippled.

The government is trying to help storm victims, but the charitable spirt of those who have is also needed. We in good standing must seek to do something to give back this holiday season. There are many reputable charities in The Bahamas. The Ranfurly Homes for Children, the Salvation Army, Hands for Hunger, the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled and Great Commission Ministries are just a few of the organizations doing much to help those in need. The HeadKnowles group has done good work for storm relief the past two years. They need our support. They deserve our support.

Along with spoiling those you love, take time to give in some way to those who have nothing. A small gift of money or time could put food in the stomachs of a struggling family, or gifts under a small Christmas tree for children who are in a bad circumstance.

Take time to give this holiday season. Lighten the burden of another. Put a smile on some kid’s face who thinks no one cares.



