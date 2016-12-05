The regularity of darkness

Modern, prosperous societies require reliable electricity supplies that are affordable. We do not have that in The Bahamas. The electricity has been going off every day in New Providence for nearly a week. Sometimes it’s for a few minutes; sometimes for hours. We need not hear from the state energy supplier as to why. The whole country knows we need new means of energy generation and distribution.

We are in the final few months of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) term in office. The government we elected in 2012 will leave to go to the general election with little meaningful work done to change the status quo. When Perry Christie and his government came in, the lights went off regularly and the power was expensive. Today the lights go off all the time and the power is expensive.

This is a vexing matter for Bahamians. Small businesses that can’t afford stand-by generators have to close. Businesses and residents lose equipment and appliances when the power goes on and off repeatedly. People have difficulty planning their family lives in this climate. They can’t wash clothes. They can’t cook if they have electric stoves.

Most Bahamians can’t afford generators at their homes. We are forced to sit, frustrated, hoping the lights come back on.

Clearly Christie thinks this is acceptable. It is fine for him to watch his people live in a state of backwardness. This prime minister is not striving to create first world standards in his country.

It will take a new government with new leaders to change our electricity situation. If Christie is returned, we will get more of the same: more outages; the power company will continue to be unfair to us by guessing our bills, rather than charging for use.

The poor state of our electrical infrastructure has a direct impact on our economy. Fewer investors will want to park their money in a Bahamas where the electricity costs two to three times more than in reasonable jurisdictions, and the supply is unreliable. Further, the businesses that are already here waste money paying the state power company dollars they could use for expansion, reinvestment and innovation. Bahamas Power and Light (BPL)/Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) is a direct hindrance to our prosperity as a people.

The only way this situation will be fixed is if we do two things: The PLP must be voted out of office, and Bahamians must demand that our next government make fixing our electricity situation an urgent, urgent priority.

Until new leaders who care about our well-being are in place, nothing will change at BPL. It is a disgrace that in the second decade of the 21st century we can’t keep the lights on.



