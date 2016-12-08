What will she do next?

A group of Free National Movement (FNM) members of Parliament shocked the country yesterday. Neko Grant, Loretta Butler-Turner, Hubert Chipman, Richard Lightbourn, Dr. Andre Rollins, Theo Neilly and Edison Key signed a letter to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling withdrawing their support for Leader of the Opposition Dr. Hubert Minnis. The MPs support Butler-Turner.

Dame Marguerite has not officially responded, but the constitution is clear. Having lost the support of the majority of members opposed to the government Minnis can no longer be leader of the opposition. Butler-Turner should be invited to assume the office.

When she does, it will be a historic moment for The Bahamas. Butler-Turner will be the first woman leader of the opposition.

For Minnis, this is the lowest moment of his political career. After the FNM’s wipeout loss at the 2012 general election Minnis was given the post of leader. He would not have been selected if other more capable FNMs won their seats.

Minnis has been plagued by his obvious deficiencies. He lacks political instincts; he has poor communication skills; he is too disposed to aggression, and lacks charisma. He was never able to unite the opposition coalition – the key responsibility of the opposition leader. A group in the party came to support Butler-Turner. She challenged him twice. He won twice. This, however, did not mean Minnis had united the thousands of FNMs in the country behind him.

Of late things seemed calmer in the party. Additions such as Jeffrey Lloyd, Dionisio D’Aguilar and Marvin Dames brought more credibility to Minnis’ slate of candidates. But, the old division between he and Loretta did not heal.

In evolved parliamentary systems someone in Minnis’ position would resign as leader of the party. To have nearly all of your parliamentary caucus side with another member as leader of the opposition demonstrates that you are unfit to lead. He will not do that, of course. The conventions of our system do not matter to him. With the FNM’s council on his side Minnis will take the party to the election and whatever catastrophe is its fate.

A general election will be held sometime within the next six months. Butler-Turner should be aware that what she and the other MPs have done has political consequences. If the FNM’s council wants Minnis, then the dissenting MPs must leave the party. If they do not they will be thrown out.

The new opposition leader and her team have to decide what to do at the election. Running as independents would be unwise. They would all lose their seats. We have a party system. We vote in individuals associated with parties and the leader of the party with the most seats in the House of Assembly becomes prime minister.

They either need to form their own party, or join an existing one. The time is short to form a party with a constitution, branches, etc. We suspect the new opposition leader will at least have a conversation with the leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), Branville McCartney. It is unclear if the two could work out an accommodation, but they have common cause.

Together the dissents and the DNA would be the opposition with seven seats in the House. McCartney could be made a senator. He and Butler-Turner are well liked by funders. Such a coming together would make the electorate curious. Butler-Turner and McCartney are charismatic and good orators.

The move at Minnis has thrown chaos into our political milieu. In the days to come there will be many meetings and much consideration as to the next move. For Butler-Turner, she must get this right. She needs to take good advice from wise, trusted counsel. Emotional decision-making and erratic behavior must be set aside. The Bahamian people want a leader to put together a coherent and unified opposition team of talented people who can form a government. They want to retire our incompetent prime minister.

You have our attention, Madam Leader of the Opposition. Let’s see if you can deliver.



