A flourishing democracy at work

The decision by seven Free National Movement (FNM) members of Parliament to withdraw their support from Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader is yet another example of the health and vibrance of our democracy. Neko Grant, Loretta Butler-Turner, Hubert Chipman, Richard Lightbourn, Dr. Andre Rollins, Theo Neilly and Edison Key informed the governor general, in keeping with our constitution, that they now support Butler-Turner to be leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

They advised Dame Marguerite Pindling by letter signed by the seven. Dame Marguerite is now reviewing the matter and we are sure she will follow through with her constitutional duty, appointing Butler-Turner.

Leaders of the opposition do not just get the title because they lead their parties. They have to maintain the confidence of the majority of members opposed to the government in the House of Assembly. Minnis lost that confidence. The seven followed the law to oust him.

When Minnis was opposed by Butler-Turner twice for the leadership of the FNM, he won twice (she withdrew before the vote the second time). Democracy took place in the FNM. Democracy was affirmed when the seven wrote to remove Minnis.

In the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) a challenger to Prime Minister Perry Christie has stepped forward. Fort Charlotte candidate Alfred Sears wants to be leader. He announced his candidacy and will run against Christie at the party’s convention next month. Sears has been campaigning across the country, sharing his ideas of reform.

Ranard Henfield and his We March Bahamas group led a demonstration to the center of Bay Street on November 25. One thousand to 1,500 marched to display their frustration with the current government. Hundreds of others joined during the course of the day to show support.

In all these efforts toward self-governance there has been no violence or disorder. Bahamians consistently use peaceful and lawful means in exercising their democratic rights. We are of the best in the world at maintaining a political system where dissent occurs without bloodshed and chaos.

At times democracy can get messy. The rhetoric is heated; there are challenges; coalitions break up; protests get loud. But in all of this we as a people believe political struggle should happen without the force of arms.

It is unclear what will happen with the opposition coalition after the decision of the seven FNM MPs. They could unite with another opposition party. They could form their own party. They could run as independents. They could retire and exit frontline politics.

The seven have the constitutional right of freedom of association. They should not be called “undemocratic” because they have withdrawn their support from Minnis. They did not think he was a good opposition leader. They do not think he would be a good prime minister.

Minnis and his supporters now can continue their work at preparing the FNM for the election. The seven won’t be running with the FNM leader. Minnis has a right to seek the support of the Bahamian people at the polls. The seven have the same right as qualified Bahamians.

The people will decide who they want as MPs, as the opposition and as government. As contentious as it gets sometimes, democracy is a beautiful thing. We engage in non-violent struggles for power following the laws of the land. Victors are declared who rule for a period. Losers fall to opposition.

Stay engaged in the process. Register to vote. Do not be consumed by cynicism. The opposition coalition is reforming. No one knows what the offerings will be come election day. By then, there might be a new group you want to be your government. If you don’t register you will not be able to give them your support.



