An advancement for women

January will mark the 50th anniversary of majority rule. We have had 11 elections since 1967. Yesterday was the first time a woman became leader of the opposition.

Loretta Butler-Turner is not the leader of the party with the most seats on the opposition side. Dr. Hubert Minnis is that. However, our constitution says the person who commands the confidence of the majority of members opposed to the government is the leader of the opposition. While Minnis retains the support of the council of the Free National Movement (FNM), the majority of elected opposition members of the House of Assembly no longer back him. Butler-Turner is the one they want to be the prime minister’s constitutional rival.

We are not a progressive society when it comes to women’s rights. The first woman in the House of Assembly, Janet Bostwick, was only elected to the House in 1982. We have voted against two referenda (2002 and 2016) designed to give women equality to men in the passage of citizenship. In The Bahamas, a married man who is still together with his wife cannot be charged with raping her.

Whether you like Butler-Turner or not, whether you like her methods and tenacity or not, her achievements must be respected. She was already a historic figure, being the first woman to seriously contend for the leadership of a major political party. Though unsuccessful, she demonstrated to young women across The Bahamas that they can seek the highest political offices.

Supporters of Minnis are parroting the line that she and the six other FNM MPs who ousted the FNM leader from the post of opposition leader subverted democracy in the party. That is nonsense. They exercised their democratic right to peaceably withdraw their support from Minnis and to align themselves with a new leader. It was the responsibility of Minnis to maintain the confidence of his members. He failed to do that. He was too obsessed with using strong-arm tactics in the party. He did not understand that you do not keep intelligent elected officials with you by force alone.

For Butler-Turner, the key now is to try to unite the broad opposition coalition in the country. We think the vast majority of Bahamians want Perry Christie out as prime minister. But for this to happen, they must first see a coherent opposition group able to form a competent government. We hoped after the last FNM convention that Minnis could lead such a group. He could not, and his parliamentary caucus abandoned him.

Bahamians want the opposition to present a bold new vision for The Bahamas; they want a leader who is tough and willing to push through reforms; they want a leader who can inspire and communicate; they want a leader who is honest and wants to clean up government; they want a leader who cares about, and wants to empower, Bahamians.

Minnis has failed to excite and inspire. It’s now the turn of a new opposition leader. The full attention of the country is on her. We wish Butler-Turner well in the awesome task of convincing Bahamians that she and her team are better to govern The Bahamas than Christie and his Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).



