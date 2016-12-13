The difficult work of uniting the opposition forces

Branville McCartney has been named leader of opposition business in the Senate. The new leader of the opposition, Loretta Butler-Turner, appointed him. Butler-Turner has replaced Dr. Hubert Minnis, the Free National Movement (FNM) leader. He was ousted after losing the confidence of the majority of his elected caucus.

Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling appointed Butler-Turner on Sunday. It took her one day to make a move Minnis could not in four and a half years – that is, bringing in the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

McCartney’s DNA ran for the first time in the 2012 general election. The party won 8.5 percent of the vote, though it did not gain a seat in the House of Assembly. The DNA and the FNM together won a majority of the ballots cast – the FNM won 42 percent.

Bahamians have thought since the election that the opposition parties need to come together for the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to be defeated. Minnis and his FNM have had talks with the DNA. They have come to nothing, however. He and McCartney could not make a deal.

Butler-Turner should be credited for immediately seeing the necessity of this move. Bahamians want an option at the polls bringing together the wisdom and energy of all those who want better governance for our country.

“And I think over these past four years, and as we move into the election season, many individuals are wondering [if we will] be mature enough [or] large enough to be able to bring opposition forces together to rid ourselves of the incompetence and the ineptitude of this Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government,” Butler-Turner said on announcing McCartney’s appointment yesterday.

“Having said that, I am proud to say that my team and I have been working very closely with the DNA, who captured eight percent of the electoral vote in 2012, to make sure that we put the Bahamian people first ahead of our party politics so that we can ensure that at the end of the day, we have collaboration to be able to put our forces together to move forward to defeat the PLP.”

It is unclear what will be the full arrangement between Butler-Turner and the DNA at the election. Many things have to be negotiated. But what is clear is that the new opposition leader is on the right course.

As she continues to work on unity with the DNA, Butler-Turner should also seek to bring Ranard Henfield and the We March Bahamas movement under her tent. The group did well to turn out several thousand Bahamians last month in Bay Street to demonstrate their frustrations with Perry Christie and his government.

There are disaffected Bahamians who think they have common cause with Henfield’s movement. Coming to an understanding with him would unite the opposition leader to these people.

The difficult work of uniting the opposition, and keeping it together, is the job of the opposition leader. Along with Henfield and his movement, Butler-Turner must work to bring on her side FNM candidates like Marvin Dames, Jeffrey Lloyd and Dionisio D’Aguilar. They are better suited to be with her than Minnis. They are smart, capable Bahamians. They deserve a better leader than Minnis.

We live in fascinating political times. The old coalitions are fracturing, giving way to a changed politics. No one knows how this will end. However, we want the players to ensure that the Bahamian people have a good alternative to Christie. We cannot endure another term of his misrule.



