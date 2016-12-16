Safety during the holiday season

The Christmas season is here. It is supposed to be a time for family and fellowship. We buy gifts for the ones who mean the most to us in the hope of spreading the holiday cheer.

Every Christmas, however, there seems to be a spike in the crime rate: an escalation of breaking and entry reports; muggings; armed robberies; property thefts; store robberies; carjackings; and, a growing list of bogus service providers who roam suburban neighborhoods offering heavy discounts for home repairs and painting. These people disrupt a time that is supposed to be spent in pleasure and reflection.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has upped its patrols and presence for the holiday season – as is customary. We are confident that these hardworking men and women will do their best to minimize harm to the citizenry. We must, however, also be smart knowing the dangers that exist.

When shopping in commercial districts park in well-lit areas and do not leave valuables visible in your cars. Limit the amount of money you expose to the public when shopping. It is not wise to pull out rolls of $100 bills in a store in front of hundreds of people you don’t know. Someone with malicious intent might be watching.

After Christmas when all the gifts have been taken out of their boxes do not just place the boxes outside near garbage containers. Those labeled boxes let thieves know what you have in your house. Flat screen TVs and computers are popular items to the dishonest. Simply break the boxes down and place them in opaque garbage bags. No one would know what gifts you received if you take a few extra minutes and dispose of the packaging properly.

And most importantly, be vigilant. When in a commercial area, or nearing home, always be aware of your surroundings. If you think you are being followed call the police or drive to a police station.

Police officers make these practical suggestions often but too many do not listen until after they become victims of crime.

The crime problem in New Providence is very real. While the record murder count gets most of the attention, the rate of crime across the board is abnormally high on our most populated island. Too many of our young men are too willing to snatch a purse, break in to a car or hold up another at gunpoint to get what they did not earn.

Be vigilant and use common sense in order to avoid being a victim this holiday season. Do not be naive to the threats that exist.



