Enjoy the holidays

Christmas is just days away and we wish you our readers, viewers, listeners and advertisers a happy holiday season. The Nassau Guardian is 172 years old, and it remains a vibrant organization because of your support.

We have changed much over the years. In 1837, Edwin Charles Moseley, a journalist who had worked at The Times in London, arrived in Nassau to take up his appointment as editor of The Argus. After the liberal Sir James Carmichael-Smyth became governor in 1829, dissent rose in Nassau over the question of emancipation. In 1831, a pro-slavery section of the community supported George Biggs in the establishment of The Argus in order to promote their anti-emancipation views. Moseley found the semi-weekly’s policies so objectionable that he refused to become its editor.

For the next seven years, he supported his family by teaching at the King’s School at Parliament Street, which was located in what are now the grounds of the old Royal Victoria Hotel. A number of citizens who shared his anti-slavery views urged him to publish what he referred to as a “journal in a proper manner”. Thus, The Nassau Guardian first appeared on November 23, 1844. We have been part of the Bahamian community ever since.

Today we reach The Bahamas through our main newspaper along with The Freeport News, Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, Our News, Star 106.5 FM, Print Masters and our online division. In the new year we intend to continue to evolve in order to present to our consumers the best media products available in and about The Bahamas.

A team of talented Bahamian professionals leads the organization. That team keeps us relevant and dynamic. They lead the way in media in our country.

There are many serious issues of national importance facing The Bahamas at this time. Bahamians are concerned about the high level of crime. They are concerned about tax increases and joblessness. The Nassau Guardian is the place where credible information can be found; where intelligent debate takes place; where fair and balanced assessments are made.

As you make those final holiday preparations, again, we wish you and your families a safe and pleasant holiday season and a new year filled with peace, joy and prosperity.

We pledge to continue to work to maintain your trust and patronage in 2017.



