An act of poor judgment by the opposition leader

High constitutional offices entitle officeholders to appoint people to positions of state. In making these appointments our system assumes the appointer to be a person of reasonable judgment who will deliberate before giving someone power.

We can measure the fitness of a leader by the people he or she appoints. Serious leaders, who are levelheaded, have poise and good judgment, search for good candidates who can help develop the country. Fit and proper leaders consult widely to test their judgment. They sound out their ideas and consider the feedback of wise individuals who can help steer them away from folly.

In appointing Rodney Moncur to the Senate this week, Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner diminished herself and her office. Moncur is a misogynist and an erratic character who peddles in nonsense and irrationality. He is unfit to be a legislator in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas or any other country, for that matter. Moncur called the gender equality referendum, which was held in June, witchcraft. This is a man who rigorously campaigned to keep our laws which prevent men from being prosecuted for the rape of their wives if they are still together in marriage.

A quick scan of Moncur’s Twitter account reminds us of just how unbalanced he is.

“Are the women catching breast cancer from unhealthy males? Please watch the man who sucks your breasts! Dirty man leads to breast cancer!” – October 16, 2013.

“We must reject kinky sex in our constitution. The PLP advocates kinky sex. Do not allow them to sneak that kind of nasty sex in our laws.” – August 6, 2014.

“On Monday the negro leaders of the nation will meet at Sir Lynden’s tomb on hero’s day. This looks like under hand works, obeah and voudou (sic).” – October 10, 2014.

The Senate will be lowered in esteem by Moncur’s wild and unhinged rhetoric. He is a narcissist, too. He will use this platform to say outrageous and offensive things just to get attention. He will unleash the full fury of his odd mind in a place that exists to soberly make laws.

It is baffling that Butler-Turner would appoint such a man to the Senate. It is baffling that she would even consider it. For those who once supported her, or who held her in high esteem, this decision will lead them to reconsider affiliation with her. If she were to become prime minister, would she appoint someone like Moncur to Cabinet? Would she make him an ambassador? Would she make him the chair of the board of a state utility company?

It is scary that Butler-Turner cannot see that Moncur is unfit for state office. She issued a short statement this week announcing her new senators, which also include Branville McCartney, Jude Knowles and Monique Gomez.

“As I have said previously, some of the choices may strike some as surprising, but a major theme of these appointments is inclusion from a broad cross-section of Bahamians,” she said.

“The Bahamas is in economic crisis, paralyzed by criminal violence and a precipitous decline in the quality of life for most Bahamians.

“The country needs the talents and energy of a myriad of individuals who want to contribute to rescuing and renewing our country in these perilous times.”

The new opposition leader can give no justification to reason away this bad decision. For four and a half years she has sought to convince us that she would be a better Free National Movement (FNM) leader than Dr. Hubert Minnis. She has sought to convince us that she would be a better prime minister than Perry Christie. Yet, in one of her first acts as a national leader she elevates an oddity from the fringe of Bahamian society to the Senate. Butler-Turner can no longer claim to be any better than Christie and Minnis. In fact, neither would have appointed Moncur to any post.

To watch Moncur stand and speak in our law-making chamber will be both sad and nauseating. We hope the Senate only meets a few times before the next election.



