Let the people register

It was surprising to read the remarks of Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall in the media last week. In a story in The Tribune, Hall defended the right of his department not to register women they perceive to be improperly dressed for registration. He told that newspaper women registering to vote with “half their breasts out” is not permitted.

“This has been around not just under my administration but other previous ones where we ask people to dress in decency and in order,” Hall said.

“So if my people feel that someone is not properly dressed for the photograph, we ask them to kindly put on the proper attire. That’s not out of order. It’s trying to help them. So it’s not to be rude, it’s to make sure that things are done in decency and in order.”

In our democracy, Bahamians 18 years of age and older have a right to register and vote, once they meet the criteria of the law of elections. For example, prisoners and people deemed by our laws as “lunatics” or as having unsound minds are not allowed to vote.

In our law of elections, there is nothing that states that a woman’s breasts should be covered by a certain amount of garment, or that they be bound out of sight, in order for her to register. It is highly discriminatory for the Parliamentary Registration Department to frustrate Bahamian women in this manner. Civil servants should not be permitted to impose arbitrary dress codes or decency standards for people to register. The law of elections governs who is permitted to register and vote – not the prudishness of the public service.

Less than half of the electorate has registered. While we think voter apathy is mostly being driven by the poor choices on the ballot to come, this sexist treatment of women may be a contributing factor. It is necessary for the government to bring to bear whatever pressure it can on the Parliamentary Registration Department for it to stop this discrimination. By frustrating potential voters, it will turn many away from voting.

“I think it’s really wrong,” said Loretta Butler-Turner, leader of the opposition to The Nassau Guardian. “It’s reprehensible. It is actually beyond archaic to have Bahamians and women in particular being subjected to such discretion.”

Butler-Turner is right. And more female parliamentarians should speak up. Sadly, though, Butler-Turner has little to no credibility as an advocate of women’s rights now after choosing a vile misogynist, Rodney Moncur, as a senator.

In order to ensure that our next government is chosen by a wide cross-section of Bahamians, voter registration must be simple, accessible and fair. We are troubled by what is currently taking place. It is a threat to our democratic way.



