The test for Minnis

Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Dr. Hubert Minnis addressed the nation last night. Minnis was the leader of the opposition. That job was taken from him at the end of last year when seven FNM MPs decided Loretta Butler-Turner should have the post.

Minnis remains leader of a party that has won government three times. And that party, despite all its challenges the past four and a half years, is still the most viable option for the Bahamian people to replace the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

“Though the problems we now face are not insurmountable, they have proven to be more than the Christie administration has the capacity to handle,” Minnis said.

“The Free National Movement while in opposition has regrouped and has assembled a leadership team of diverse, skilled Bahamians who can face these challenges head-on.”

The party leader rightly pointed out that our economy is not growing; our debt level is rising; unemployment is high; that there is a crime problem. Perry Christie and his government have not been able to bring forward policies to advance The Bahamas from where they met it. Our credit rating was recently cut and Bahamians are concerned as to where we are heading.

Minnis said an FNM government would stop wasteful spending and weed out corruption; it would introduce, with the assistance of the private sector, a program for Bahamian entrepreneurs; it would expedite the processing of Crown land applications; he also reiterated that he would review and possibly reverse the deal the Christie administration struck with the Chinese to complete Baha Mar.

Minnis is trying to prove to Bahamians that he would govern differently. He wants voters to think that he is the one who can restore prosperity and order to a Bahamas that is drifting to ruin under Christie’s premiership.

Minnis, though, must be careful with his pledges. He said an FNM administration would introduce legislation to establish term limits for prime ministers; a recall system for non-performing MPs, and to make the offices of the president of the Senate, speaker of the House of Assembly and director of public prosecution independent. These things take constitutional amendments and referenda. We have had two constitutional referenda in our history and both failed. We had a non-binding referendum on gambling and that failed too. For whatever reason, Bahamians like to vote no. They will not support Minnis or any other political on any referenda about anything right now.

Minnis should use this address as the beginning of the final push to introduce himself to voters. You hear it all the time. Bahamians feel no connection with him. And that simple thing of them liking you, and liking you more than the other guy, is usually what makes you win.

We wish Minnis well in his campaign. Ultimately, in spite of his weaknesses, he and the FNM are the alternative to Christie and the PLP. We think as we get closer to the election Bahamians will realize this. You vote for Christie and the PLP, or you vote for Minnis and the FNM.

We know that Minnis is an organized man who works hard on the ground to win. He should also realize, though, that elections are equally about creating a narrative that lures and fascinates. He’s not so good at this part of politics. But, there is still time to craft the dream that connects with voters.

The country needs an alternative to vote for. We hope the FNM is in fighting shape come the official campaign. This is an election the opposition should win.



