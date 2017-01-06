Baha Mar secrecy haunts the PLP

This newspaper reported on Thursday that as part of the agreement with the Chinese to get Baha Mar remobilized, opened and former workers and unsecured creditors paid, the government agreed to waive value-added tax (VAT) for China Construction America (CCA), the builder of the resort.

A leaked email revealing the VAT exemption – dated January 4 – directs all subcontractors of CCA to present invoices for payment that are devoid of VAT charges.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian, said the benefits that will flow as a result of a completed and operational Baha Mar far outweigh the concessions the government has agreed to.

In an interview with ZNS news yesterday Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald revealed that what was initially presented to the Bahamian people as a “gift/ex gratia” payment to the thousands of former Baha Mar employees and unsecured creditors was in fact a trade-off for VAT concessions for CCA.

The Bahamian people only know of this VAT waiver because the media reported it. The full Baha Mar deal with the Export-Import Bank of China remains sealed before the Supreme Court. The government initially said the seal existed because of the sensitivity of the closing of the sale with the new owner, who was not then known.

We learned a month ago, however, that the Export-Import Bank sold Baha Mar to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. Yet, the deal remains sealed before the court.

Bahamians suspect it remains a secret because extraordinary concessions were given to the buyer, bank and/or construction company in order to incentivize the transaction. Bahamians think the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration does not want them to know what was given away in their name. With this VAT waiver detail slipping out the people, who will be voting in a few months, will think their suspicions were correct.

Bahamians have been burdened by VAT since it came into effect in January 2015. Things have been particularly hard on the poor. The little they have is being stretched by having to pay more to the government for basic items and services. Now they see multibillion-dollar companies not having to pay the tax they have to pay just to buy a can of tuna or corned beef.

The PLP said it intervened in the Baha Mar bankruptcy because a billion dollars of concessions and land was tied up in the project. But now the party will not share with the people it claims to represent what was given away to make the new deal. The people simply have to ask themselves if this is the type of government they want to go forward with.

If you elect the PLP again the party will do more secret deals with foreigners with your land and money and you won’t be allowed to see the details. This is how the oldest party shows it “Believes in Bahamians”.



