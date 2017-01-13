A U.S. policy change on Cubans

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama yesterday announced the ending of the longstanding policy of his country to allow Cubans who make it to U.S. soil to stay in the country and become legal residents.

The commonly referred to “wet foot, dry foot policy” began in 1995 under President Bill Clinton as a revision of the immigration policy that allowed Cubans who were caught at sea to come to the U.S. and become legal residents in a year.

“Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities,” Obama said in a statement.

“By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. The Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered removed, just as it has been accepting the return of migrants interdicted at sea.”

The Bahamas is the route between Cuba and the U.S. Cubans trying to make their way to better lives in the richest country in the world are often intercepted by Bahamian law enforcement.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Bahamas repatriated 187 Cubans in 2014; 196 Cubans in 2015 and “numbers continually spiked from June 2016 ending the year with 1,179 repatriations”.

“The Bahamas government welcomes this decision, particularly as it is believed that this policy was believed to be driving the rise in Cuban landings in The Bahamas,” said the ministry in a statement.

The Cuban government praised the move, the Associated Press reported. In a statement read on state television, Cuba called the policy shift, which resulted from months of negotiation and is part of an agreement, “an important step in advancing relations” between the countries that “aims to guarantee normal, safe and ordered migration”.

In 2015, Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro established full diplomatic relations between the countries after decades of Cold War-related separation. This move, however, did not end the U.S. embargo against Cuba, which was codified in law. Congress would have to approve ending the embargo.

Obama leaves office on January 20 to be succeeded by Republican Donald Trump. Trump is erratic. It is unclear if he will reverse the progress Obama has made in normalizing relations with Cuba. The influential Cuban-American bloc in Florida was opposed to Obama establishing diplomatic ties with the Castro regime.

We hope ending wet foot, dry foot will help slow the migrant flow from Cuba through The Bahamas. The Bahamas is a small country with limited resources. We already have a migrant problem with Haitians coming to and through The Bahamas. Large numbers of Cubans coming here too further burdens local law enforcement.

Again, it remains to be seen if Obama’s policies last. Anything is possible with Trump. The Caribbean has long called for the normalization of relations between Cuba and the U.S. It would be a pity if the new president takes us back to the dark days of confrontation. At its worst, the conflict between the U.S. and Cuba led the world to the brink of nuclear war.



