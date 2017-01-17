Just do your part

Speaking with Bahamians who are opposed to Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at this election, there is confusion. Traditionally, we vote PLP or Free National Movement (FNM). Being upset with the PLP in the past meant a shift to the FNM.

The FNM, however, has had many problems the past four and a half years. Its leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, has faced challenges and the perception that he is the wrong person for the job. The last embarrassment came when the majority of his MPs stripped him of the post of leader of the opposition.

Along with the Minnis-led FNM there is the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) led by Branville McCartney, and the United People’s Movement (UPM) led by Gregory Moss. The FNM, DNA and UPM have representation in Parliament.

What we hear from PLP dissenters is many don’t know who to vote for. Some, being confused, have not registered and say they won’t vote. They want a simple, clear choice. They want to feel their simple, clear choice is the same simple, clear choice other dissenters will choose. The concern here is the fear of “wasting a vote” on a group that can’t win.

This is misguided thinking. There is no such thing as a “wasted vote”. Each citizen who legally qualifies has a right to vote for the candidate of his or her choosing. The government is selected out of the common decision of the people.

We who think The Bahamas is being poorly governed have a responsibility to vote for others we think can do better. If we do not vote, the PLPs will; and they will return Christie to office.

There is nothing to be confused about. The FNM has won government three times. This is the DNA’s second election and you’ve heard from its members before. The UPM is a fledgling group. You have to determine if you take this group and its leader seriously. Also, there may be an independent in your area you’d consider.

If the full electorate registers and we vote, we can feel comfortable that the next government represents the desire of the people. If opposition voters stay home and don’t vote that equates to a decision to re-elect Christie and the PLP.

Register and vote. Select the option you think best for the country. Then, go home or back to work and wait for the results. Do not allow the spirit of cynicism to take your democratic power away from you. You the Bahamian people have the ability to vote out any government. Christie’s return as prime minister is not inevitable. If the overwhelming majority of you strike votes against him, he will be sent to his retirement once and for all.



