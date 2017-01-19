Minister right on voter registration policy

Dr. Bernard Nottage hit the right tone yesterday in Parliament when he discussed the controversy regarding the Parliamentary Registration Department not registering people, especially women, due to their dress. The department has no power in law to deny Bahamians registration due to what they wear. Nonetheless, countless stories of its improper conduct have been made public.

Last month, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall defended to The Tribune the right of his department not to register women they perceive to be improperly dressed. He said women registering to vote with “half their breasts out” is not permitted.

“This has been around not just under my administration but other previous ones where we ask people to dress in decency and in order,” Hall said.

“So if my people feel that someone is not properly dressed for the photograph, we ask them to kindly put on the proper attire. That’s not out of order. It’s trying to help them. So it’s not to be rude, it’s to make sure that things are done in decency and in order.”

These remarks and the department’s discriminatory policies caused public outrage. Nottage and Transport Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin publicly criticized the department. Nottage has ministerial responsibility for elections.

Hall has since acknowledged his department has no legal authority to turn people away because of dress.

Nottage yesterday said he understands Bahamians are still being turned away for reasons of attire, however. He warned that staff engaging in this practice will be fired.

“There are occasions where people are still doing it,” Nottage said.

“People are still doing it, even though I told the Parliamentary [Commissioner Sherlyn Hall] that if they do it, send them home.

“Somehow people believe they are doing you a favor to register you and provide you with that service, and that is something that I am sick and tired of.”

Nottage’s stern words were necessary. Denying legally entitled people the right to vote would draw into question the legitimacy of the election to come.

The Parliamentary Registration Department has expanded its hours and outreach to get people to register. The numbers this election are down significantly from the same period five years ago.

Hall, having reversed his misguided policy, now needs to ensure that all his officers know they have no power to critique the dress of legally entitled Bahamians. The department should also apologize for the confusion it has caused and issue advertisements specifically encouraging those who have been turned away to come back and sign up to vote.

We think low voter registration is primarily being driven by frustration regarding the political choices before us. However, the discriminatory actions of the Parliamentary Registration Department have added to that problem. We hope Nottage can get this situation under control. Order needs to be restored in that department.



