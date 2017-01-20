Finding real news in the age of social media

There was a stabbing at Government High School yesterday during a fight between students. The student who was stabbed was last listed in critical condition at hospital. Two others sustained less serious injuries.

Video of the stabbing circulated on social media. A young man could be seen with some type of implement stabbing at another in the midst of a wider melee. The school looked like chaos.

Sadly, this type of school violence is not new to New Providence. Our reporters have covered murders involving students around public school campuses.

After yesterday’s stabbing hysteria ensued, people were saying, posting and sharing stories of a killing in Kemp Road; a stabbing at another government public school; a teacher assault at yet another public school; a mother trying to drown a child.

There was no confirmation by police or any other credible source of the other purported events.

We use the word “confirmation” for a reason. One of the fundamentals of good journalism is to seek confirmation of claims. In the age of social media so much unverified information, propaganda and outright nonsense circulates. People increasingly do not know what is or is not true.

In this time of confusion, we suggest a few guidelines. Start by knowing your source. Before reading anything online or on social media, check and see who produced the material. Organizations such as The New York Times, The Guardian, The Economist, USA Today, CNN, internationally, and The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune, locally, follow responsible journalistic standards. We vet information and seek to provide the facts as we know them, along with responsible commentary. We don’t get it right 100 percent of the time. But when we don’t, we acknowledge the error and correct ourselves.

If you see something written or posted and you don’t know the source, or the source has been proven unreliable repeatedly, don’t just believe what is said. Consult reliable media instead.

Knowing the agenda of information providers is also important. Traditionally there has been a divide in mainstream responsible media between news and opinion. Some new media sources offer neither, however, despite the material being packaged to seem legitimate. Their enterprise is propaganda. What they write, report or reflect on is to achieve a specific objective that satisfies a self-interest.

If every story you read glorifies a person or group and vilifies another person or group, with no balance, day after day, you are consuming something designed to bring you on one side, rather than to inform.

Be a skeptic. Read, listen and watch widely, but stick to sources that try to be reliable. Otherwise you will get caught up in outrageous hysteria, or will come to believe the lies of savvy propagandists.



