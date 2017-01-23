The importance of protest culture

Donald Trump ran a campaign based in racism and misogyny. He took advantage of the genuine fears of Americans regarding immigration, terrorism and economic hardship in industrial areas. Jobs have been lost due to globalization.

Trump won the Electoral College count, becoming president. He lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly three million votes, however.

During the campaign, Trump called for a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States. He called Mexicans coming across the border to the U.S. rapists and drug dealers. He called for the killing of the families of terrorists – people who may have had nothing to do with the crimes of their relatives. He was caught on tape advocating for the groping of women without their consent. He is comfortable with more countries having nuclear weapons.

The new president was erratic and offensive as a candidate. He is sympathetic to far right ideology – the type of belief system that led to so much tragedy in the 20th century. Many people are deeply concerned that he is now in control of the most powerful military in the world.

Rather than sitting and weeping at home, millions took to the streets on Saturday in cities in the U.S. and around the world. It is estimated that more than three million people attended marches associated with the Women’s March on Washington.

The women’s marches were peaceful. The demonstrators came and showed the new president they will not sit idly by as the rights of women and minorities are eroded.

Its organizers insisted that Saturday’s show of force was not a one-off event. They are organizing to bring about the change they want. Attendees were told to get involved in politics. Support candidates who share their values. Be organizers. Register and vote. Run for office. Don’t just complain.

Here in The Bahamas we are again embracing activism. The newly-formed We March Bahamas group has held two marches. They were well attended. Several thousand people were at the second demonstration.

The organization is protesting poor governance across the board. We have failing public schools; high crime rates; an expensive and unreliable electricity supply; the misappropriation of public funds; recession and high unemployment.

We March has done well organizing Bahamians to resist Perry Christie’s misguided government. What’s next, though, for those who so passionately want a new government?

A general election nears and Bahamians are not registering as they should. Too many say they will not vote because they do not like the options on the ballot.

Bahamians must realize that if they do not vote, they are supporting Christie by default. A non-vote by an opposition-minded person helps him return to power.

Activists do not have to marry a party, but if they want new people in power they ultimately have to throw their support behind an agent of change the people can vote for. The speakers and organizers of the Women’s March on Washington are working to coordinate their efforts through the Democratic Party. They are not just seeking to vote for Democrats. Activists want to take control of the ideology and machinery of the organization in order to present a renewed party that can win elections.

Idealism has to give way to pragmatism if winning is the goal. It is nearly voting time. Those who want change must work to convert dissent into votes. There are no perfect opposition options on the ballot. In elections that is often the case. Those who are serious about stopping Christie from ruining The Bahamas must decide now who they will support to be our next government and help mobilize the people behind that group. Otherwise, it is Perry again for five more years. No right-thinking Bahamian wants that.



