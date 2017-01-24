Seeing our police on the streets

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has upped its presence in downtown Nassau. Young officers can be seen in groups of three and four at nearly every street corner in the city center. They are there during the day and night hours.

Downtown Nassau is home to one of the largest commercial cruise ports in the world. Most of the stores on Bay Street near it exist just to service the millions of tourists who pass through there each year.

The Chinese see the potential of our downtown. A state-controlled company bought the Hilton complex and is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into The Pointe, a residential, retail and commercial development that hopes to take advantage of the large cruise traffic.

Our economy was stagnant in 2013. It contracted in 2014 and 2015. It wouldn’t surprise us if the recession extended into 2016. Tourism is our number one industry and if growth is to come it will be fueled through its expansion.

We have a crime problem in New Providence. Murder records have become common. A decade of increased violence peaked in 2015 with 146 murders – most of them on New Providence. Last year there were again more than 100 murders.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade has made keeping downtown safe a priority. For years it has had more beat officers stationed than anywhere else. In the last few months, however, that number has increased visibly.

We hope the force keeps it up. One of the greatest weaknesses of Bahamian policing is that good initiatives fade away too quickly. If we as a people are to prosper from the spend of visitors to our cruise port they must feel safe in our city center.

We hope too, though, that while downtown is getting the attention it deserves, the residential communities where Bahamians live get more police presence in 2017. The inner city is where most of the killing occurs. The majority of the force’s assets via the Mobile Division are allocated there. This makes sense. However, the residents in the suburbs are consequently left with less attention. In these communities there are many thefts, break-ins and robberies.

It’s a tough job for the commissioner. He has a hard time finding young officers who want to work and follow instructions. Nonetheless, more officers are visibly on the streets than was the case before he took office. For that he should be commended.

More police and harsher sentences won’t solve our crime problem, of course. We as a people need to do a better job raising our children. The education system must improve. Pro-growth policies are needed so that there are more jobs. But in the short term, in the chaos that has become modern New Providence, it’s a comfort to see police out in large numbers. Their presence is a deterrent.



