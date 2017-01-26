The emperor shows his real self

Formed in 1953, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is our oldest political party. It has had two leaders in its history: Sir Lynden Pindling and Perry Christie.

Christie became leader in 1997 after a hotly contested race. A dying Sir Lynden and his wife, the then Lady Marguerite Pindling, did all they could to help Christie win. Their efforts succeeded.

Christie is nearing his 20th anniversary as PLP leader. This year too will mark 40 consecutive years for him as a member of the House of Assembly.

Christie thinks he is entitled to be PLP leader until he feels like leaving the post, much like Sir Lynden. Many think the PLP’s first leader left because he lost two consecutive times. He left because he had terminal cancer. He would have hung around if he were well.

Christie resents being challenged. Since he became leader Dr. Bernard Nottage ran against him twice. Now Alfred Sears, the party’s candidate for Fort Charlotte, and a former member of the Christie Cabinet, is seeking to oust him.

Christie has responded with anger. He is offended that someone would dear to challenge him. PLPs who are with Sears are being ostracized. Some intimidated. The PLP has also gone on a spree of sorts, appointing hundreds of stalwarts councilors, people eligible to vote, in the run-up to the leadership election.

These are shameful practices. The PLP under Christie is not even pretending internally to be an organization that believes in democratic principles when it comes to this leadership race.

Christie always knew he would win, defeating Sears. PLP’s stick with their leader without reflection. What Christie wants is a big win. He wants to crush Sears and demonstrate that he is overwhelmingly loved.

He was not sure this would happen naturally. Christie has governed poorly. He is disorganized, tired, unfocused and unreliable. Many PLPs are upset with him. If enough of them did not vote or protested by voting for Sears, making the race not a blowout, Christie would be embarrassed. A sitting prime minister and party leader of 20 years should not be in a close race with someone who is not in Parliament.

We have said this before and will say it again: Christie wants to be leader of the PLP for life. He has fallen in love with power just as Narcissus fell in love with his reflection in that pool.

This is the same man who said in October 2012 during the Abaco by-election that if people want something done in The Bahamas they could even pray to God, but they still have to come to him.

Christie will be 74 years old in August. Heading into his eighth decade of life he is unashamed of who he is. In his mind the PLP is his party; The Bahamas is his country. He desires to be the power and the source of all things over the land he rules. To our emperor, prayers to God mean nothing. He has absolute power.

Sears is a well-respected Bahamian lawyer and scholar. After this leadership race and the general election he will have to consider whether or not he still wants to be associated with a PLP led by Christie.

After the results come in at convention Christie will boast of his greatness. And as long as he lives and has strength he will ensure no one takes his throne.



