The ‘one leader’ cult

Perry Christie was returned as leader of the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) yesterday by a landslide majority. Christie received 1,264 votes to the 169 votes cast for Alfred Sears, the party’s candidate for Fort Charlotte.

“Despite the outcome today, I remain resolute and firm in the quest for change in our party and country,” said Sears in concession.

The loss did not shake the former attorney general’s commitment to his party.

“I made a commitment early in my campaign for leader of the party that irrespective of the outcome that I will remain a faithful and committed member of the Progressive Liberal Party,” Sears said.

“That position has not changed. I remain faithful and committed to the core values of the PLP and believe that it is the best party to lead our country and to effect change and progress in The Bahamas.”

Ecstatic at the announcement they had been waiting on for hours, many supporters waved signs of Christie that read “Still the right man for the job”. Others shouted “One leader”, a message that was consistent throughout the speeches made at the final night of the convention.

The PLP’s system allows for the appointment of an unlimited number of voting stalwart councilors. Christie loyalists were appointed in large numbers in the run-up to the vote. Sears made a complaint about the 300-plus new stalwarts named just days ago.

Such a system keeps the leader in place. If the leader wants to win by a large margin, all that needs to be done is the appointment of an extraordinary number of stalwarts and the result will be to the leader’s liking.

Sears tried to offer change. He ran as a reformer.

“This campaign was about more than the leadership of the PLP. It was about setting out a vision to shift the paradigm of our development model to expand our economy, empower our communities, make government more transparent and accountable, incentivize Bahamian entrepreneurship and improve the operation of our party,” he said.

“I have no regrets. I stand on my convictions. I am proud to have done what I believe is right and not simply what was easy.”

Sears assumed PLPs wanted change. We do not think they do.

Sir Lynden Pindling created a cult-like mindset in the party. He was the “Moses” who led black people from the tyranny of the “evil whites” and created a modern state for and by them. Sir Lynden used sweeping oratory and religious allusions to keep the people intoxicated with thoughts of him.

PLPs believe the leader is the leader. He serves until he dies or wants to leave. Sir Lynden left in 1997 only because he had terminal cancer. He died in 2000.

The PLP is not the democratic organization Sears thinks it is. It is not the democratic organization Dr. Bernard Nottage thought it was.

When Christie arrived at the convention last night a look of pleasure was on his face. He was encircled by people from he left his car. He walked through the crowd, slowly. He knew he again proved that the PLP is his. No one will take it from him.

Christie’s end will come at the hands of the Bahamian people at a general election. The PLP does not vote out leaders. Sears and other PLPs with leadership aspirations have to accept this. Running against the PLP leader will only ever be a symbolic act.

Christie led a call and response as he spoke last night. He asked who built this institution and that institution in The Bahamas. The crowd answered each time: “PLP”. His party created The Bahamas. By extension he is saying he and Sir Lynden, as the leaders of the PLP, built The Bahamas.

Sir Lynden is dead now. So, in the mindset of our Emperor Christie, there is only one founding father left: him. He rules and wants you to never forget that.



