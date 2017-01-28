Beyond metal detectors

The Free National Movement (FNM) is preparing its policy platform for the next general election. We assume the document will be well considered. It will provide the party’s view on complicated issues such as education reform. In the interim, the FNM’s candidates should refrain from offering overly simplistic solutions.

Our public schools are in decline. That has been the case for some time. The male dropout rate is high. Test scores are low. Too many leave school functionally illiterate and innumerate.

We need a comprehensive review of public education in The Bahamas. All facets of our system must be scrutinized. Should we invest in a universal public preschool system? Should we start children in first grade at an older age? Do we need a new pedagogical model? Are our teachers adequately trained? Do we need more of them to keep class sizes smaller? Should we separate boys and girls? How do we recruit more male teachers? Should we significantly increase the wages to teachers to encourage the best and brightest to consider the field? Do principals have enough power? What is the best way to extract violent children from regular schools, educating them elsewhere?

Proper policymaking considers these and other fundamental questions, also taking into consideration the limited financial resources of The Bahamas.

With the poor level of performance, and high-profile incidents of school violence such as the recent stabbing at Government High School, superficial suggestions are being offered.

For example, FNM candidate for Mt. Moriah Marvin Dames called on the government to install metal detectors at every junior and high school. FNM candidate for Montagu Dionisio D’Aguilar suggested public schools be removed from government responsibility and placed under private control.

Metal detectors won’t solve our school violence problem. How would a metal detector prevent children from wanting to kill each other? How would they teach them conflict resolution skills? And, the suggestion that the private sector should run public schools is a mere elitist right-wing talking point, and not policy at all.

Many of the children who attend public schools are from low-income homes. Free public education from first to twelfth grade came about in The Bahamas because we believe that all children have the right to learn and move up the social ladder based on merit. While the majority rule generation did well to establish the public education system, the system has corroded in recent years.

It needs renewal and we the people need to push our political class toward that goal. Rather than talking about more jails, police cars and courts when our young men and women have already gone astray, our discourse on crime, violence, unemployment and social dysfunction should be based in robust investment in educating and socializing our people while they are young.

We hope a prime minister in the near future takes this issue on as his or her number one priority. The problems are so complex, and the interests in the current dysfunction so entrenched, that it will take the weight of the Office of the Prime Minister, and a strong prime minister, to force the bold reforms we need.

We hope the FNM brings forward innovative ideas. Bahamians are quite aware that what we are doing is not working. Our young people increasingly leave public schools unprepared for adult life. We are failing them. We must not give up on their potential.



