Migration and the dignity of the individual

U.S. President Donald Trump ran a campaign of ethnic demonization and fear. He called Mexicans coming over the border rapists and drug dealers. He made Americans think people coming there from Syria, escaping a brutal civil war, were terrorists.

Trump promised to make it more difficult for these “others” to enter the country if elected. His executive order on Friday indefinitely suspended the resettlement of Syrian refugees and banned people from seven predominately Muslim countries.

The “mean-spirited” policy, as U.S. Senator Chuck Shumer (Democrat) so rightly described it, caused chaos around the world on Saturday. Law-abiding people from the countries named, many with legal status to live and work in the United States, were harassed and detained at airports. Some were barred from entry.

Protests erupted across America. This time at airports. Thousands of people disgusted with Trump’s policy showed dissent. Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democrat) joined those assembled at Boston’s Logan International Airport. She called the ban “unconstitutional” and vowed that it would be overturned.

"We will not turn away anyone because of their religion," chanted Warren.

A federal court judge on Saturday granted of stay of major parts of the Trump executive order based on a case brought forward by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Despite the stay, immigrants in the U.S. are scared. The new president does not seem to believe America should be a land of diversity. He does not want Muslims and Latinos to come to his America.

Here in The Bahamas we must learn from Trump’s meanness and abuse of power. Our immigration debate does not involve Muslims or Latinos. It relates to how we treat people from Haiti.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Its citizens flee trying to reach America. Those who can’t make it there settle here.

We cannot have open borders. The Bahamas is a small country with little wealth. But there is a practical consideration to our current reality. Years of inadequate immigration policy means we have thousands of undocumented Haitians residing here. Many have been here their entire lives. They only speak English. They know no one in Haiti.

It would be inhumane to deport to Haiti a 20-year-old who was born here and knows no other home. We as a country must have a spirit of decency and compassion. War refugees and economic migrants from poor countries like Haiti leave their homes in desperation. They depart trying to save their lives and those of their relatives and loved ones. Any of us could be them. Poor leadership and war could ruin a nation.

In watching Trump bring division to the America union, we should see what we should not do in The Bahamas. We must work to integrate into our nation new Bahamians who want to add their cultural insights, energies and talents.

New members of the community should be given every opportunity to thrive based on their merits. They should not be considered criminals, terrorists or people who take advantage of welfare. These are racist stereotypes.

Trump is trying to make America a nation that fears; a nation that hates. We must not follow his way.



