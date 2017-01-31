We must protect the justice system

Firefighters responded Monday morning to a call at the Magistrates Court at Nassau Street. When they got there they found fire had damaged the entrance to the facility. They suspect arson.

We are all fortunate that the fire did not spread to the entire building. The complex is where much of the work of the criminal justice system is done. If it had burned down there would have been a crisis in the administration of justice.

“I have been in close contact with the police, who have been on the scene since early this morning conducting a thorough investigation and repairs,” said Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday in a statement.

“Due to the swift police action Magistrates Court business continued. I am confident that the investigation will lead to the apprehension of the persons responsible – who will be swiftly brought to justice.

“In the meantime, we will work with the authorities to increase security measures of the Magistrates Court and related justice buildings. This act will not succeed in deterring the hard-working men and women in the justice system from carrying out their duties.”

It was unclear yesterday what the motive was for the act – that is, whether the person or persons responsible were mentally unstable, felt aggrieved or if this was meant to intimidate. Whatever the reason, the state must send a strong message.

We have three branches of government: the executive, legislature and the judiciary. An attack on any one, for whatever reason, is an attack on our way of life.

The person or people police think committed this act should be charged and brought before the same court that was nearly burned down. They should be entitled to a fair and speedy trial, and if guilty should be sentenced on the more aggressive side of the guidelines due to the seriousness of this crime.

Police have taken this seriously. Commissioner Ellison Greenslade viewed the damage along with Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean and Superintendent Walter Evans, the head of the fire branch.

For a democracy to work we must respect our institutions of state and show our dissent in a peaceful and lawful manner. There is no reasonable justification for attempting to burn down a courthouse complex. That is a crime that could have killed people who may have been in the building in the early hours of Monday morning.

We must not tolerate such acts in our country. Those with information should come forward and assist police with their investigation.



