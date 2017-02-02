A simple step to make The Bahamas healthier

Desperately searching for a legacy, something he can say he created, Prime Minister Perry Christie is pushing forward with National Health Insurance (NHI). That’s the name of it. If you ask Christie what that is and when it will begin he’ll tell you emotive stories of people dying without health insurance. He can’t answer the question because he is not knowledgeable on health insurance policy.

All right-thinking Bahamians support universal health coverage. What has to be determined is what form it comes in and how much it costs – and the issue of cost is important. Simply put, if we can’t afford it and we implement it the new scheme would collapse, dragging The Bahamas down with it.

Outside of the big discussion of NHI there are some simple things that cost nothing the government could do to immediately improve the health of Bahamians. One such thing is banning smoking inside public places.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills around six million people each year. Ten percent of those deaths, or 600,000 people, are non-smokers who were exposed to second-hand smoke. The WHO describes the smoking problem as “one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced”.

Allowing smoking inside public places is particularly unfair to people who work there. These workers, usually restaurant, night club and casino employees, are exposed day after day to second-hand smoke.

“There is no safe level of exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke,” said the WHO.

The government need only pass a ban to stop this. We do not think there would be opposition to the move.

Tourism is our largest industry. The vast number of visitors to The Bahamas come from the United States. In the U.S., 81 percent of Americans live under a 100 percent smoke-free provision in non-hospitality workplaces, and/or restaurants, and/or bars, by either a state, commonwealth, territorial or local law, according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation. Our visitors are used to going outside if they want to smoke. They would not be offended if we have the same laws they have at home.

“Every person should be able to breathe tobacco smoke-free air,” said the WHO.

“Smoke-free laws protect the health of non-smokers, are popular, do not harm business and encourage smokers to quit.”

In The Bahamas we have a bad habit of thinking the best way to solve problems is after they occur. Too many think, for example, that police cars and more jail cells would solve our crime problem. If we do a better job educating our young people and there are jobs for them to go to when they graduate fewer would become criminals. With healthcare, if we discourage bad habits and more Bahamians take up healthier lifestyles, costs would be more easily kept under control.

“Tobacco users who die prematurely deprive their families of income, raise the cost of healthcare and hinder economic development,” said the WHO.

We hope the prime minister considers this simple step before his term is up. By a mere stroke of the pen indoor smoking could be banned, helping improve the health of scores of Bahamians.



