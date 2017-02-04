The attack on the courts

Police confirmed on Monday that the fire at the South Street Magistrates Courts was arson. Shortly after 5 a.m. officers discovered the entrance to the building on fire. The blaze was put out by firefighters.

Our magistrates’ courts in New Providence, our most populated island, are where most of the work of the judiciary is done. If the fire had burned down the building there would have been a crisis in the administration of justice.

Police this week released the surveillance footage of the arson attempt. There is no question that the person responsible tried to destroy the building. It was a bold attempt, as the complex is next to a police station.

The arsonist could be seen entering the courts’ entrance with something in hand – likely an accelerant – before going off camera where we assume the accelerant was dispersed. The perpetrator comes out, lights something and then throws it toward the entranceway to the courts.

The accelerant ignites, nearly burning the arsonist, who runs out of frame. The individual made an aggressive attempt to destroy the building based on the flames that came out when the fire was lit.

It is stunning to watch someone attack one of our branches of government in this manner. We do not know the motive behind the attack. The person could be mentally ill; have a grievance against the court or a magistrate; or could be a criminal who doesn’t want a matter to proceed. Whatever the motive, there is no justification for this act.

We have many problems in The Bahamas, but fortunately we also have a political system that can be challenged and altered through non-violent means. Legally entitled people can vote or stand for office. Those who feel aggrieved have freedom of speech and freedom of association. You can demonstrate and argue your case against what you feel is unjust. There is a vibrant appellate court system too and convictions and sentences that are wrong are regularly overturned; suits against the government and its agencies are often successful.

We must cherish our democracy. We must also condemn in the strongest terms those who use violence or take to destroying property to make a point.

It is important for the state to proceed with this matter quickly when the perpetrator is caught. A message must be sent to all that this type of behavior is unacceptable. We cannot allow this to fall to the back of the backlog with the trial happening three or four years from now, assuming the perpetrator is caught relatively soon. A lackadaisical response will make other would-be deviants think they too can violently attack the state if they feel aggrieved.



